Zelensky wants to hold second World Summit in India - Bloomberg

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has proposed to hold a peace summit in India. The head of state voiced this proposal at a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This was reported by Bloomberg , UNN , citing sources.

Details

Journalists say Zelenskiy plans to hold a second meeting before the US presidential election in November.

However, according to the newspaper's sources, Modi has not yet agreed to host the summit in his country. However, Zelenskyy's spokesman Serhiy Nikiforov said that Ukraine is considering holding the next summit in a country in the Global South, particularly in India.

Modi said that Russia and Ukraine will have to sit down together and look for ways out of the “crisis”

It is noted that Indian Prime Minister Modi has expressed his readiness to play a "constructive role" in the peace process, but, according to the representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of India, Randhir Jaiswal, "it is too early to talk about specific mechanisms and ways at this stage.

Bloomberg reports that Zelenskiy is seeking broader global support for his 10-point peace plan, including a demand that all Russian troops be withdrawn from Ukraine and that Russia be isolated before direct talks begin.

However, the countries of the Global South are demanding that any forum that insists on achieving peace must include Moscow's involvement in the negotiations.

Recall

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine supports holding the second Peace Summit in Indiabut that Kyiv will not be able to hold it in a country that has not joined the Summit communiqué. Negotiations are also underway to hold it in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Turkey.