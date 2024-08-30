Zelensky wants to hold second World Summit in India - Bloomberg

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM
Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

March 1, 05:37 AM
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM
Zelensky wants to hold second World Summit in India - Bloomberg

Zelensky wants to hold second World Summit in India - Bloomberg

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24106 views

Ukraine's president proposed holding a peace summit in India during a meeting with Prime Minister Modi. Zelenskyy seeks broader support for his peace plan, but countries in the Global South demand that Russia be involved in the talks.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has proposed to hold a peace summit in India. The head of state voiced this proposal at a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This was reported by Bloomberg , UNN , citing sources.

Details

Journalists say Zelenskiy plans to hold a second meeting before the US presidential election in November.

However, according to the newspaper's sources, Modi has not yet agreed to host the summit in his country. However, Zelenskyy's spokesman Serhiy Nikiforov said that Ukraine is considering holding the next summit in a country in the Global South, particularly in India.

Modi said that Russia and Ukraine will have to sit down together and look for ways out of the “crisis”23.08.24, 17:00 • 25910 views

It is noted that Indian Prime Minister Modi has expressed his readiness to play a "constructive role" in the peace process, but, according to the representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of India, Randhir Jaiswal, "it is too early to talk about specific mechanisms and ways at this stage.

Bloomberg reports that Zelenskiy is seeking broader global support for his 10-point peace plan, including a demand that all Russian troops be withdrawn from Ukraine and that Russia be isolated before direct talks begin.

However, the countries of the Global South are demanding that any forum that insists on achieving peace must include Moscow's involvement in the negotiations.

Recall

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine supports holding the second Peace Summit in Indiabut that Kyiv will not be able to hold it in a country that has not joined the Summit communiqué. Negotiations are also underway to hold it in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Turkey.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

PoliticsNews of the World

