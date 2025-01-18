Zelenskyy meets with foreign ministers of Southeast Europe

"I met with the leadership of the foreign ministries of the countries of South-Eastern Europe." This was reported by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.

Details

A ministerial meeting was held in Kyiv, where representatives of the foreign ministries of Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Moldova, North Macedonia, Romania, Slovenia, Turkey, Croatia, and Montenegro came to participate in the first meeting in the Ukraine-Southeast Europe format.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the countries for their continued support of Ukraine's sovereignty and assistance in restoring stability in the region. In his speech, he emphasized that cooperation within this format has helped to build a deeper understanding and implement important initiatives, particularly in the areas of demining and humanitarian assistance.

Particular attention was paid to strengthening defense capabilities, human capital development, implementation of infrastructure projects, and ensuring global food security. Representatives of the countries expressed their readiness to continue supporting Ukraine on its path to the EU, as well as to strengthen regional cooperation to achieve stability in Europe.

This meeting was a logical continuation of the already established format of cooperation, launched in 2022, after summits in Greece, Albania, and Croatia.

