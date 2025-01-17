The first Embassy of Albania opened in Kyiv: what it means for Ukraine

The first Embassy of the Republic of Albania has started working in the capital. This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The ceremony was attended by high-ranking officials, including Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiga and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Albania Ihli Hassani. They emphasized the importance of this step for deepening cooperation in political, economic and security spheres.

It is a symbol of Ukrainian-Albanian resilience, unity and a common future in the EU and NATO - said Andriy Sybiga.

