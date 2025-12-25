$42.100.05
49.640.15
ukenru
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM • 25332 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
December 24, 02:30 PM • 38350 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg
December 24, 02:18 PM • 23061 views
Chinese satellite imagery of Ukraine's territory and Russian strikes on energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy states a correlation
Exclusive
December 24, 01:26 PM • 32751 views
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Exclusive
December 24, 11:46 AM • 37963 views
Law enforcement officers have opened 5 more criminal proceedings based on statements from relatives of victims and injured patients of the Odrex clinic.
December 24, 11:12 AM • 21238 views
Fought against Ukraine and tortured prisoners: HUR announced details of the elimination of two Russian policemen in Moscow
December 24, 08:22 AM • 21860 views
President unveils 20-point peace plan: what it entails
December 23, 03:52 PM • 36619 views
Ukrainian military withdrew from Siversk - General Staff
December 23, 03:42 PM • 52296 views
CEC resumed the work of the State Register of Voters for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion - Arakhamia
Exclusive
December 23, 03:15 PM • 71965 views
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−11°
2.2m/s
76%
766mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
The ruble's rise creates a new threat to the Russian economy - mediaDecember 24, 08:11 PM • 7822 views
"Music that unites": The State Emergency Service Orchestra transformed Kyiv's "Zoloti Vorota" metro station into a Christmas hallVideoDecember 24, 09:40 PM • 4792 views
Russia has established full control over Belarus' food market - Foreign Intelligence Service of UkraineDecember 24, 09:59 PM • 10237 views
Humans have significantly more senses than previously thought - scientists01:45 AM • 5484 views
Trump loses influence among Americans and in the Republican Party - The Atlantic02:17 AM • 11722 views
Publications
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM • 25328 views
"Truth is stronger than pressure": StopOdrex website resumed operation after being blocked at the request of the clinic and received support from the hosting providerPhotoDecember 24, 03:00 PM • 20391 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - BloombergDecember 24, 02:30 PM • 38341 views
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Exclusive
December 24, 01:26 PM • 32745 views
Law enforcement officers have opened 5 more criminal proceedings based on statements from relatives of victims and injured patients of the Odrex clinic.
Exclusive
December 24, 11:46 AM • 37959 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Frank-Walter Steinmeier
Emmanuel Macron
Barack Obama
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
France
Sumy Oblast
California
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Santa Claus began his journey around the world to deliver gifts: tracking the routeVideoDecember 24, 02:00 PM • 13626 views
Audi filmed a festive stop-motion video with toy carsVideoDecember 24, 06:59 AM • 25128 views
Long-awaited return: Marvel unveiled the first trailer for "Avengers: Doomsday"VideoDecember 23, 08:27 PM • 13128 views
"Stranger Things" series broke its own viewing record with the final seasonVideoDecember 23, 09:59 AM • 38842 views
New theory suggests a single suspect in two horrific US murder cases, "Zodiac" and "Black Dahlia"VideoDecember 23, 08:10 AM • 34755 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Washington Post
The Guardian
Heating

Kremlin involves scientific institutions to create disinformation about "crimes of Ukrainian Nazis" - Center for Countering Disinformation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 644 views

Russian media are actively promoting the "Black Book on the Crimes of Ukrainian Neo-Nazis in Donbas," published by the Russian Military Historical Society. This book contains no objective evidence, only propagandistic theses comparing "Ukrainian neo-Nazis" with German Nazis.

Kremlin involves scientific institutions to create disinformation about "crimes of Ukrainian Nazis" - Center for Countering Disinformation

The Russian propaganda machine continues to produce disinformation materials about alleged "crimes of Ukrainian Nazis," involving scientific institutions in this process. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CCD), according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that Russian media are currently actively promoting the so-called "black book on the crimes of Ukrainian neo-Nazis in Donbas," which was published by the Russian Military Historical Society. According to the authors, this book contains "evidence" of how "Ukrainian neo-Nazis abused the population of Donbas" since 2014.

In fact, the authors of this "work" do not provide any objective evidence, but instead repeat exclusively propaganda theses, the main line of which is the comparison of mythical "Ukrainian neo-Nazis" with German Nazis during World War II. The purpose of such pseudo-scientific works, as well as the activities of the "tribunal on the crimes of Ukrainian neo-Nazis," is to create the appearance of "thorough evidence" of Ukrainian crimes

- indicated in the CCD.

They emphasize that by fabricating "evidence of crimes by Ukrainian Nazis," not confirmed by any independent sources, the Kremlin is trying to justify the aggressive war against Ukraine and shift attention from the real war crimes of Russians, documented in the occupied territories of Ukraine.

Recall

In the occupied part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Russia launched a propaganda project "Pervoisstochnik" for children. Its goal is to impose Russian identity on Ukrainian children through pseudo-historical lectures and master classes.

Russia uses language teaching abroad for influence and propaganda - Center for Countering Disinformation01.12.25, 07:31 • 3928 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Ukraine