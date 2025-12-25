The Russian propaganda machine continues to produce disinformation materials about alleged "crimes of Ukrainian Nazis," involving scientific institutions in this process. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CCD), according to UNN.

It is noted that Russian media are currently actively promoting the so-called "black book on the crimes of Ukrainian neo-Nazis in Donbas," which was published by the Russian Military Historical Society. According to the authors, this book contains "evidence" of how "Ukrainian neo-Nazis abused the population of Donbas" since 2014.

In fact, the authors of this "work" do not provide any objective evidence, but instead repeat exclusively propaganda theses, the main line of which is the comparison of mythical "Ukrainian neo-Nazis" with German Nazis during World War II. The purpose of such pseudo-scientific works, as well as the activities of the "tribunal on the crimes of Ukrainian neo-Nazis," is to create the appearance of "thorough evidence" of Ukrainian crimes - indicated in the CCD.

They emphasize that by fabricating "evidence of crimes by Ukrainian Nazis," not confirmed by any independent sources, the Kremlin is trying to justify the aggressive war against Ukraine and shift attention from the real war crimes of Russians, documented in the occupied territories of Ukraine.

In the occupied part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Russia launched a propaganda project "Pervoisstochnik" for children. Its goal is to impose Russian identity on Ukrainian children through pseudo-historical lectures and master classes.

Russia uses language teaching abroad for influence and propaganda - Center for Countering Disinformation