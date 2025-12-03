US to sentence doctor who sold ketamine to Matthew Perry before his death

$42.330.01
Parliament adopted the Budget for 2026
12:41 PM • 8008 views
EU borrowing and a "reparations loan": The European Commission presented legal proposals for financing Ukraine
11:38 AM • 11551 views
Five countries announced new PURL packages for American weapons for Ukraine, two - practical assistance: how much was allocated
09:59 AM • 15778 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of Umerov and Hnatov with advisors to European leaders in Brussels, followed by preparations for a meeting with representatives of Trump
Exclusive
09:21 AM • 19496 views
MP: Over 3,000 amendments were submitted to the draft State Budget, but most were not taken into account
December 3, 03:01 AM • 26969 views
The European Union has agreed on a complete ban on Russian gas imports by the end of 2027 - EU Council
December 2, 11:38 PM • 34742 views
Trump-Putin meeting not planned due to lack of progress in negotiations
December 2, 10:18 PM • 29088 views
"There is no compromise version of the plan for Ukraine yet": Putin's aide on the results of the Kremlin talksVideo
December 2, 12:35 PM • 39075 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian fakes about the capture of Kupyansk, Pokrovsk, and Vovchansk
Exclusive
December 2, 11:54 AM • 75743 views
Expensive doesn't mean quality: will the Ministry of Health be able to protect the victims of the Odrex clinic and restore justice?Photo
Popular news
Czech Republic halts modernization of T-72 tanks planned for transfer to UkraineDecember 3, 05:14 AM • 30416 views
"Nevada-Samara" and manipulations in public procurement: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 2PhotoDecember 3, 06:30 AM • 36643 views
Zelenskyy was supposed to meet with Witkoff and Kushner in Brussels, but it was canceled - journalistDecember 3, 06:33 AM • 24201 views
"For peace": Hegseth said he would host a dinner with Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin, with "Russian dressing" on the menu09:06 AM • 9310 views
Ukraine launches the "Magic Express": who can buy tickets for the St. Nicholas weekend and how11:34 AM • 14160 views
Publications
Ukraine launches the "Magic Express": who can buy tickets for the St. Nicholas weekend and how11:34 AM • 14514 views
"Nevada-Samara" and manipulations in public procurement: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 2PhotoDecember 3, 06:30 AM • 37012 views
"3000 km across Ukraine": the first stage of the program has started - how to get tickets for kilometersDecember 2, 04:58 PM • 43847 views
Licenses issued – no control: why the Ministry of Health “turns a blind eye” to tragedies at OdrexDecember 2, 02:41 PM • 53042 views
How to prevent a ransomware attack: tips from the cyber policeDecember 2, 02:40 PM • 51041 views
UNN Lite
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it meansDecember 1, 10:58 AM • 55217 views
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriagePhotoVideoDecember 1, 08:53 AM • 57436 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 112554 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 86374 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 102145 views
US to sentence doctor who sold ketamine to Matthew Perry before his death

Kyiv • UNN

 • 882 views

Today, a Los Angeles court will announce the sentence for Dr. Salvador Plasencia, who pleaded guilty to illegally selling ketamine to Matthew Perry. Prosecutors are seeking a three-year prison sentence for the 44-year-old Plasencia.

US to sentence doctor who sold ketamine to Matthew Perry before his death

In a Los Angeles federal court today, a verdict will be announced for Dr. Salvador Plasencia, who pleaded guilty to illegally selling ketamine to actor Matthew Perry weeks before his death. He will be the first of five defendants to be sentenced in this case. This is reported by UNN with reference to Associated Press.

Details

Prosecutors are asking for three years in prison for 44-year-old Plasencia. Under a plea agreement, he admitted to selling a large amount of ketamine to Perry, even though he knew about his addiction.

Court documents state that the doctor called the actor an "idiot" who could be "exploited for money."

Instead of doing what was best for Mr. Perry - a man who struggled with addiction for most of his life - the defendant sought to exploit Perry's medical vulnerability for profit

- reads the indictment.

Plasencia is not accused of selling the dose that proved fatal. Matthew Perry was taking ketamine legally as a treatment for depression, but when another doctor refused to increase the dosage, he turned to Plasencia.

Plasencia's lawyers called his actions "reckless" and "the biggest mistake of his life."

No amount of remorse can convey the pain, regret, and shame Mr. Plasencia feels for the tragedy that occurred and which he could not prevent

- written in the defense brief.

They emphasized that he had already lost his medical license, clinic, and career, and his family was forced to move due to threats. Plasencia currently lives in Arizona with his wife and two-year-old son.

I want him to be proud of his father… I made mistakes, but I want him to know that after them, I tried to make better choices

- the doctor said in a video for the court.

Plasencia pleaded guilty to four counts of ketamine distribution. By agreement, five other charges will be dropped. The law allows the judge to impose a maximum sentence of up to 40 years in prison.

Perry's relatives, including his mother Suzanne Perry and stepfather Keith Morrison, may testify at the hearing. The other four defendants in the case of illegal drug supply to the actor will be sentenced in the coming months.

Recall

Dr. Salvador Plasencia pleaded guilty to illegally selling ketamine to Matthew Perry, which, according to the investigation, led to the actor's death from an overdose. He faces up to 40 years in prison and a fine of at least $2 million, with a verdict expected on December 3.

Alla Kiosak

News of the World
Arizona
Associated Press
Matthew Perry
Los Angeles