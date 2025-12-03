US to sentence doctor who sold ketamine to Matthew Perry before his death

In a Los Angeles federal court today, a verdict will be announced for Dr. Salvador Plasencia, who pleaded guilty to illegally selling ketamine to actor Matthew Perry weeks before his death. He will be the first of five defendants to be sentenced in this case. This is reported by UNN with reference to Associated Press.

Details

Prosecutors are asking for three years in prison for 44-year-old Plasencia. Under a plea agreement, he admitted to selling a large amount of ketamine to Perry, even though he knew about his addiction.

Court documents state that the doctor called the actor an "idiot" who could be "exploited for money."

Instead of doing what was best for Mr. Perry - a man who struggled with addiction for most of his life - the defendant sought to exploit Perry's medical vulnerability for profit - reads the indictment.

Plasencia is not accused of selling the dose that proved fatal. Matthew Perry was taking ketamine legally as a treatment for depression, but when another doctor refused to increase the dosage, he turned to Plasencia.

Plasencia's lawyers called his actions "reckless" and "the biggest mistake of his life."

No amount of remorse can convey the pain, regret, and shame Mr. Plasencia feels for the tragedy that occurred and which he could not prevent - written in the defense brief.

They emphasized that he had already lost his medical license, clinic, and career, and his family was forced to move due to threats. Plasencia currently lives in Arizona with his wife and two-year-old son.

I want him to be proud of his father… I made mistakes, but I want him to know that after them, I tried to make better choices - the doctor said in a video for the court.

Plasencia pleaded guilty to four counts of ketamine distribution. By agreement, five other charges will be dropped. The law allows the judge to impose a maximum sentence of up to 40 years in prison.

Perry's relatives, including his mother Suzanne Perry and stepfather Keith Morrison, may testify at the hearing. The other four defendants in the case of illegal drug supply to the actor will be sentenced in the coming months.

Recall

Dr. Salvador Plasencia pleaded guilty to illegally selling ketamine to Matthew Perry, which, according to the investigation, led to the actor's death from an overdose. He faces up to 40 years in prison and a fine of at least $2 million, with a verdict expected on December 3.