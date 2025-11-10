$41.980.11
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

IOC may completely ban transgender women from women's sports – Sky News

Kyiv • UNN

 • 760 views

The IOC is discussing a complete ban on transgender women participating in women's competitions due to potential physical advantages. Possible changes could come into effect before the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, but no final decisions have been made yet.

The International Olympic Committee is considering a complete ban on transgender women participating in women's competitions. This issue became one of the central ones after a recent presentation by the IOC's chief medical officer, who emphasized the potential physical advantages of athletes born male. This is stated in the Sky News material, writes UNN.

Details

According to Sky News, the IOC is also actively discussing restrictions on the participation of female athletes with DSD (differences in sex development) due to the influence of testosterone levels on results.

The presentation for committee members was given by Dr. Jane Thornton, who outlined arguments for the need to review the principles of gender admission.

FIS banned Russians and Belarusians from participating in the 2026 Olympic ski sports qualifiers21.10.25, 21:20 • 2916 views

In addition, IOC members were presented with mechanisms for verifying biological sex, similar to those already used by World Athletics.

It is expected that possible changes may come into force before the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles, although final decisions have not yet been made.

The working group continues to discuss this issue, and no decisions have been made yet. Further information will be provided in due course 

— the IOC officially stated.

Italy proposes truce for all wars during 2026 Winter Olympics07.10.25, 14:37 • 3360 views

The issue became even more relevant after statements by US President Donald Trump, who promised to "end the war on women's sports."

In Los Angeles in 2028, my administration will not stand by and watch men beat and batter female athletes. We will not let that happen 

— he stated.

The IOC already has a history of controversial approaches to gender testing: from "femininity certificates" in 1968 to non-invasive Y-chromosome tests, which are currently being implemented in world athletics.

Kirsty Coventry
Kirsty Coventry

The new IOC President, Kirsty Coventry, previously emphasized that the committee's main task is to protect the women's sports category while maintaining the principles of equality and ethics.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs commented on Italy's call for an Olympic truce between Ukraine and Russia10.10.25, 17:46 • 2934 views

Stepan Haftko

