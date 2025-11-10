IOC may completely ban transgender women from women's sports – Sky News

The International Olympic Committee is considering a complete ban on transgender women participating in women's competitions. This issue became one of the central ones after a recent presentation by the IOC's chief medical officer, who emphasized the potential physical advantages of athletes born male. This is stated in the Sky News material, writes UNN.

Details

According to Sky News, the IOC is also actively discussing restrictions on the participation of female athletes with DSD (differences in sex development) due to the influence of testosterone levels on results.

The presentation for committee members was given by Dr. Jane Thornton, who outlined arguments for the need to review the principles of gender admission.

In addition, IOC members were presented with mechanisms for verifying biological sex, similar to those already used by World Athletics.

It is expected that possible changes may come into force before the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles, although final decisions have not yet been made.

The working group continues to discuss this issue, and no decisions have been made yet. Further information will be provided in due course — the IOC officially stated.

The issue became even more relevant after statements by US President Donald Trump, who promised to "end the war on women's sports."

In Los Angeles in 2028, my administration will not stand by and watch men beat and batter female athletes. We will not let that happen — he stated.

The IOC already has a history of controversial approaches to gender testing: from "femininity certificates" in 1968 to non-invasive Y-chromosome tests, which are currently being implemented in world athletics.

Kirsty Coventry

The new IOC President, Kirsty Coventry, previously emphasized that the committee's main task is to protect the women's sports category while maintaining the principles of equality and ethics.

