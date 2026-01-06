$42.420.13
07:00 PM
Macron announced the agreement on the Paris Declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine: what it entails
02:48 PM
Italian Rocco, who respects Putin and considers Ukraine a "bad country," banned from entering for 3 years - SBGS
January 6, 11:59 AM
Security guarantees for Ukraine will include mandatory support commitments: Reuters learned what is in the draft statement of the Paris summit
January 6, 11:40 AM
Tusk: details of the "Paris Declaration" to be discussed at the summit in France, signing possible in Washington in the coming days
January 6, 09:58 AM
Another inspection of the scandalous Odrex clinic, where patients died, is to take place
January 6, 08:46 AM
Reuters: Ukraine's allies gather in Paris to coordinate contributions to multinational forces and broader security guarantees
Exclusive
January 5, 07:29 PM
Child hospitalized in intensive care after dental treatment is alive
Exclusive
January 5, 02:42 PM
Demonstration of power renewal, strengthening of the President's influence: political scientist on personnel changes in Ukraine
Exclusive
January 5, 02:05 PM
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
January 5, 01:13 PM
Venezuelan leader Maduro faces death penalty in US: what he is suspected ofVideo
We are closer to peace than ever, but the hardest steps are ahead - Starmer after the Coalition of the Willing meeting

Kyiv • UNN

 • 184 views

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the world is closer to peace than ever, but warned of future difficulties. He emphasized the importance of cooperation between European and American allies.

We are closer to peace than ever, but the hardest steps are ahead - Starmer after the Coalition of the Willing meeting

British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, after a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing, stated that "we are closer to peace than ever before, but the hardest steps are ahead," reports UNN with reference to Sky News.

Details

According to Starmer, it is "important" that European and American allies work hand in hand for peace.

"We are closer to this goal than ever before," adds the British Prime Minister, but warns: "The hardest steps are yet to come."

He also reiterated a long-heard warning from Europe – that Putin "is not ready for peace."

"In recent weeks, we have seen the opposite. Further horrific strikes on Ukraine, the killing of wounded civilians, and power outages for millions of people in the middle of winter," the British Prime Minister noted.

Starmer also pledged to continue pressure on Russia and support Ukraine, and states that the United Kingdom will participate in monitoring a US-led ceasefire.

Zelenskyy, Starmer, and Macron signed a declaration of intent regarding the future deployment of multinational forces in Ukraine06.01.26, 20:41 • 1146 views

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Power outage
"Coalition of the Willing"
Electricity
Vladimir Putin
Keir Starmer
Great Britain
Ukraine