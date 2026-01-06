We are closer to peace than ever, but the hardest steps are ahead - Starmer after the Coalition of the Willing meeting

British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, after a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing, stated that "we are closer to peace than ever before, but the hardest steps are ahead," reports UNN with reference to Sky News.

Details

According to Starmer, it is "important" that European and American allies work hand in hand for peace.

"We are closer to this goal than ever before," adds the British Prime Minister, but warns: "The hardest steps are yet to come."

He also reiterated a long-heard warning from Europe – that Putin "is not ready for peace."

"In recent weeks, we have seen the opposite. Further horrific strikes on Ukraine, the killing of wounded civilians, and power outages for millions of people in the middle of winter," the British Prime Minister noted.

Starmer also pledged to continue pressure on Russia and support Ukraine, and states that the United Kingdom will participate in monitoring a US-led ceasefire.

Zelenskyy, Starmer, and Macron signed a declaration of intent regarding the future deployment of multinational forces in Ukraine