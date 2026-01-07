$42.420.13
Belgium will provide Ukraine with "aviation and a fleet" for post-war peace - Prime Minister De Wever

Kyiv • UNN

 • 304 views

Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever stated that his country will provide Ukraine with "aviation and a fleet" to maintain peace after the war ends. This decision was announced after a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing in Paris.

Belgium will provide Ukraine with "aviation and a fleet" for post-war peace - Prime Minister De Wever

After the war in Ukraine ends, Belgium will provide Kyiv with aviation and a fleet to maintain peace. This was stated by the Prime Minister of this country, Bart De Wever, after a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing, reports UNN.

Details

According to him, the meeting of the Coalition of the Willing in Paris was "productive and decisive."

Together with a broad coalition of partners, Belgium will take its share of international efforts to maintain peace in Ukraine after the end of hostilities. Our contribution will focus, in particular, on providing air and naval capabilities, as well as on training efforts, where Belgium can achieve a tangible and significant impact.

- De Wever assured.

He called it most important that these efforts would be backed by "strong American support, as well as American-led monitoring, which will provide effective deterrence and make long-term stability achievable."

"A united West can achieve results that shape history and ensure peace," summarized the head of the Belgian government.

Recall

In mid-December, Belgium rejected the European Commission's concessions to unblock Russian assets for a loan to Ukraine.

Earlier, Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever did not rule out lawsuits if the EU decided to seize Russian assets in Euroclear, emphasizing that the risks cannot be borne solely by Belgium.

