Oil-like slicks and dead birds found on the coast in Odesa

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1936 views

Spots resembling oil slicks and dead birds have been found on Delfin and Lanzheron beaches in Odesa. Specialists are determining the size and origin, and will provide additional information.

Oil-like slicks and dead birds found on the coast in Odesa
illustrative photo

In Odesa, near two beaches on the Black Sea coast, oil-like slicks and dead birds were found, Serhiy Lysak, head of the Odesa RMA, reported on Wednesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

"Situation on the coast. In the area of Dolphin and Lanzheron beaches, oil-like slicks were found, as well as dead birds. Their size and origin are currently being established. The situation is being checked by relevant services," Lysak reported.

According to him, the environmental inspection; KP "Uzberezhzhia"; KU RVS; Department of Municipal Security of the Odesa City Council have already gone to the scene.

"After receiving the conclusions of specialists, additional official information will be provided," Lysak noted.

Captain of a Russian tanker has been served with a notice of suspicion for polluting the sea with fuel oil04.06.25, 10:08 • 2604 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyUNN-OdesaWeather and environment
Animals
Odesa