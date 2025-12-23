Kyiv woman in Obolon was bitten by a wolf she kept in her apartment: police found a fox carcass in the dwelling and are investigating animal cruelty

In Kyiv, a woman kept a fox and a wolf in an apartment building in Obolon; police opened criminal proceedings for animal cruelty, reported the Main Department of the National Police in the capital, writes UNN.

Details

Law enforcement learned about the incident from social networks.

"A video spread on the Internet showing animal rights activists removing a wolf from a home after it bit the 55-year-old owner of the apartment," the police reported.

Police initiated criminal proceedings under Part 1 of Article 299 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine "and during further investigative actions, found and seized the corpse of a fox from the Kyiv resident's apartment."

"The woman bought both predators online and kept them in unsuitable conditions. A pre-trial investigation is underway into the specified fact, and all circumstances are being established. In addition, law enforcement officers will contact the relevant services regarding the issue of further keeping of other animals that are in the apartment," the police reported.

