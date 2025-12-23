$42.150.10
"The truth hurts"? Relatives of deceased patients claim the clinic blocked the StopOdrex website
08:27 AM • 7946 views
Russian attack almost completely left three regions without electricity, interruptions in seven more, emergency blackouts in most regions - energy workers
Exclusive
06:30 AM • 17365 views
Zelenskyy made over 50 foreign visits this year
December 22, 07:00 PM • 34127 views
It must be fair and correct: Zelenskyy announced changes to the calendar of holidays and special days
December 22, 04:37 PM • 50439 views
"There is nothing sacred there": Zelenskyy stated that Russia may launch a massive strike on Christmas
Exclusive
December 22, 02:35 PM • 76156 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Exclusive
December 22, 02:00 PM • 44019 views
"Odrex case" exposed weaknesses in the healthcare system. The Verkhovna Rada is preparing for changes to the licensing system for private institutions
December 22, 01:08 PM • 37013 views
GUR drones hit the Tamanneftegaz offshore oil terminal in Russia's Krasnodar Krai
Exclusive
December 22, 01:06 PM • 30417 views
Olivier Index: the cost of preparing the salad has decreased, but not significantly
Exclusive
December 22, 11:25 AM • 26102 views
A week of structure and reboot: astrological forecast for December 22–28
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
December 22, 02:35 PM • 76137 views
Kyiv woman in Obolon was bitten by a wolf she kept in her apartment: police found a fox carcass in the dwelling and are investigating animal cruelty

Kyiv • UNN

 • 330 views

Police have opened criminal proceedings against a resident of Obolon who kept a fox and a wolf in her apartment. The animals were kept in improper conditions, and the fox died.

Kyiv woman in Obolon was bitten by a wolf she kept in her apartment: police found a fox carcass in the dwelling and are investigating animal cruelty

In Kyiv, a woman kept a fox and a wolf in an apartment building in Obolon; police opened criminal proceedings for animal cruelty, reported the Main Department of the National Police in the capital, writes UNN.

Details

Law enforcement learned about the incident from social networks.

"A video spread on the Internet showing animal rights activists removing a wolf from a home after it bit the 55-year-old owner of the apartment," the police reported.

Police initiated criminal proceedings under Part 1 of Article 299 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine "and during further investigative actions, found and seized the corpse of a fox from the Kyiv resident's apartment."

"The woman bought both predators online and kept them in unsuitable conditions. A pre-trial investigation is underway into the specified fact, and all circumstances are being established. In addition, law enforcement officers will contact the relevant services regarding the issue of further keeping of other animals that are in the apartment," the police reported.

Julia Shramko

