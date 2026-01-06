$42.290.12
North Atlantic right whales show positive birth rate dynamics, 15 calves detected

Kyiv • UNN

 • 154 views

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) reported the detection of 15 North Atlantic right whale calves. For the full recovery of the species, at least 50 calves must be born annually.

North Atlantic right whales show positive birth rate dynamics, 15 calves detected
Photo: AP

One of the rarest species of marine mammals, the North Atlantic right whale, is showing encouraging results in the current breeding season. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) reported the discovery of 15 calves off the southeastern coast of the United States. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Currently, the population of these whales is approximately 384 individuals. Although this year's figure is higher than in previous seasons (only 11 calves were recorded last winter), scientists warn against excessive optimism. For the full recovery of the species, at least 50 calves must be born annually for a long time.

Orcas hunt great white sharks more and more often with a specific purpose - research 05.11.25, 21:24 • 3294 views

The main threats to survival remain collisions with large vessels and entanglement in fishing gear. The situation is complicated by a moratorium on the introduction of new protective rules for shipping, which will be in effect until 2028.

Reproduction problems

Experts note that due to the low number of females capable of reproduction, the figure of 50 calves per year remains unattainable for now. In addition, injuries and lack of food force whales to reproduce much less often than is necessary to stabilize the population.

 We cannot recover on our own. We also need to do more to combat the two main causes of right whale deaths: entanglement in fishing gear and boat strikes,

- emphasized Gib Brogan, director of the environmental organization Oceana.

Five-meter bull shark recorded off Mallorca for the first time - Bild13.11.25, 16:27 • 19660 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Animals
United States