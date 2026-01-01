Holiday AI content as an influence tool: CPD exposed another Russian disinformation scheme on TikTok

The Center for Countering Disinformation records a new tactic of Russian fakes on TikTok - mass registration of accounts on the eve of the Christmas and New Year holidays, filled with emotional and "humorous" AI content for rapid growth of reach. This was reported by UNN with reference to the information of the CCD.

Details

At the first stage, such profiles publish realistic videos created with the help of AI on New Year's and Christmas themes, allegedly on behalf of "ordinary people": holiday songs, "family" feasts, cooking, warm scenes with children and animals. Such content appeals to emotions and coziness, forming a sense of trust and "one's own circle."

However, as soon as an audience is gathered, the accounts gradually change their theme and begin to promote manipulative narratives. The main directions are undermining the mobilization process, discrediting fallen defenders of Ukraine, imposing a sense of despair and injustice.

This is a planned information operation of the Russian Federation, aimed at long-term formation of trust in fake sources with further promotion of hostile narratives. The Center previously reported that Russia systematically uses AI and "pseudo-everyday" content in social networks to destabilize the Ukrainian information space and encourage violence against military personnel. - the post says.

Recall

The Center for Countering Disinformation reported on the Kremlin's preparations for a complete blocking of YouTube. This decision is part of a systematic digital isolation and an attempt to establish full control over information in Russia.