Holiday AI content as an influence tool: CPD exposed another Russian disinformation scheme on TikTok

01:04 PM • 11950 views
The GUR staged the death of RDC commander Kapustin, receiving $500,000 from Russian special services
11:27 AM • 14017 views
Russia attacked ports and logistics in Odesa region and railways in Volyn and Sumy regions on New Year's Eve: Deputy Prime Minister reported details
10:32 AM • 14544 views
New Year's Eve in Ukraine: 112 service received 5,000 reports and two calls about fireworks and salutes
10:10 AM • 14266 views
Check-ups for those 40+ are now available to Ukrainians: what it is and how to use itPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 91780 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
December 31, 06:52 PM • 105523 views
Representatives from over 10 countries, as well as NATO, the European Commission, and the European Council, are expected to participate: Umerov on the meeting of advisors on January 3
December 31, 04:58 PM • 39987 views
Nine sailors, including two Ukrainians, released from pirate captivity in Senegal
December 31, 03:45 PM • 38581 views
Independent members of Energoatom's supervisory board elected: what is known about them
Exclusive
December 31, 03:05 PM • 33978 views
Trump's return to the White House, resumption of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia: main political events of 2025
December 31, 12:36 PM • 27557 views
How long did the air raid alert last and what did Russia bomb Ukraine with in 2025: infographic dataPhoto
Minus 1060 fighters and 769 UAVs: with what losses do Russians enter 2026
January 1, 05:48 AM • 17870 views
Trump voiced a New Year's wish for peace during a party at Mar-a-Lago
January 1, 07:47 AM • 17439 views
Chinese scientists experimentally confirmed Niels Bohr's correctness in his debate with Einstein
January 1, 08:01 AM • 66608 views
Due to Russian attacks, power outages in Volyn, Odesa, and Chernihiv regions, schedules continue - Ministry of Energy
January 1, 08:05 AM • 15372 views
In Volyn, fires at critical infrastructure facilities were extinguished after a Russian attack: consequences shown
January 1, 08:12 AM • 12612 views
Booking in 2026: what salary should an employee have for a deferral
11:39 AM • 12528 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 91781 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?
December 31, 04:46 PM • 54704 views
They were looking for the best, but found Zelinskyi. Kuleba's office explained how the candidate for the position of head of the State Aviation Service was chosen
December 30, 11:23 AM • 90056 views
Misdiagnosis during pregnancy and a doctor's recommendation for abortion: how a family almost lost their child because of Odrex
December 30, 10:14 AM • 87797 views
Holiday AI content as an influence tool: CPD exposed another Russian disinformation scheme on TikTok

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30 views

The Center for Countering Disinformation has uncovered a new Russian tactic on TikTok: mass registration of accounts before holidays with emotional AI content. After gaining an audience, the profiles change their theme, promoting manipulative narratives.

Holiday AI content as an influence tool: CPD exposed another Russian disinformation scheme on TikTok

The Center for Countering Disinformation records a new tactic of Russian fakes on TikTok - mass registration of accounts on the eve of the Christmas and New Year holidays, filled with emotional and "humorous" AI content for rapid growth of reach. This was reported by UNN with reference to the information of the CCD.

Details

At the first stage, such profiles publish realistic videos created with the help of AI on New Year's and Christmas themes, allegedly on behalf of "ordinary people": holiday songs, "family" feasts, cooking, warm scenes with children and animals. Such content appeals to emotions and coziness, forming a sense of trust and "one's own circle."

However, as soon as an audience is gathered, the accounts gradually change their theme and begin to promote manipulative narratives. The main directions are undermining the mobilization process, discrediting fallen defenders of Ukraine, imposing a sense of despair and injustice.

This is a planned information operation of the Russian Federation, aimed at long-term formation of trust in fake sources with further promotion of hostile narratives. The Center previously reported that Russia systematically uses AI and "pseudo-everyday" content in social networks to destabilize the Ukrainian information space and encourage violence against military personnel.

- the post says.

Recall

The Center for Countering Disinformation reported on the Kremlin's preparations for a complete blocking of YouTube. This decision is part of a systematic digital isolation and an attempt to establish full control over information in Russia.

Alla Kiosak

SocietyMultimedia
New Year
Russian propaganda
Animals
Social network
Mobilization
War in Ukraine
TikTok
Ukraine
YouTube