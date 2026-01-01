From UFOs to bats: Kyiv police reveal curious citizen appeals

Photo: Main Department of the National Police of Ukraine in Kyiv

Kyiv law enforcement officers receive thousands of calls from Kyiv residents every day, responding to reports and offenses, and operational response dispatchers constantly ensure coordination between police units. Among them are those that require immediate action, as well as those that make you smile or genuinely surprised. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Main Department of the National Police of Ukraine in Kyiv.

Details

Law enforcement officers have compiled a selection of calls received by the Kyiv police:

A woman asked to take action against a man who climbs onto the roof of a house and may climb onto a star;

A man reported that he has not been able to connect to Wi-Fi since yesterday. The woman can, but he cannot;

The applicant saw a light spot in the sky and suspects it is a UFO;

A woman complained that every time she opens the window to ventilate, an air raid alarm starts;

A man complained that he wanted to buy methadone, but the police caught the drug dealer and he did not have time to pick up the "goods";

A girl reported that a bat flew into her apartment and it needs to be immediately removed;

A Kyiv resident complained that police officers were taking his drugs;

A woman asked for a police officer to be assigned to pick up her 5-year-old child from kindergarten on a permanent basis.

Every appeal is a living person with their own problem. Even if the situation seems strange or makes you smile, we pay close attention to every message and try to help. - the police statement says.

Recall

According to the capital's police, no serious violations of public order were recorded on the night of December 31 to January 1.