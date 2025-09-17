$41.180.06
The US announced a contribution of $75 million to the Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund
Rada adopted the law on the military ombudsman: what is foreseen
Adoption Day: why thousands of Ukrainian teenagers are still waiting for a family
Ukraine's Defense Forces destroy the enemy: Syrskyi names Russia's losses for 2025
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expect
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
The Cabinet of Ministers extended the term of the official investigation into the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, for another month – source
EU adopts recommendation on Ukrainians exiting temporary protection: what it entails
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
Infant's body found in sewer in Kryvyi Rih
Melania Trump violated royal protocol during state visit to Great Britain - Media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 114 views

US First Lady Melania Trump arrived in Windsor in a Christian Dior Haute Couture suit, complemented by a purple hat. She violated royal protocol by not curtsying to Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla.

Melania Trump violated royal protocol during state visit to Great Britain - Media

US First Lady Melania Trump arrived in Windsor during a state visit to the UK in an elegant ensemble by Christian Dior Haute Couture. This was reported by Hello, writes UNN.

Details

Donald and Melania Trump arrived in Windsor by helicopter. The first couple of the United States was met by Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales.

For the event, Trump chose a dark gray Christian Dior Haute Couture suit with a high neckline and a waist accent. She complemented the monochrome look with a purple wool canotier hat and dark gray suede high heels.

The media notes that the US First Lady violated royal protocol by not curtsying to Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla.

However, royal historian Marlene Koenig explained why Melania did not curtsy, emphasizing that she is not subject to the same rules that apply to British subjects when greeting the monarch.

"It is not mandatory for Americans, as well as for citizens of countries where King Charles is not the head of state, to curtsy or bow," she said.

Recall

US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania arrived in Great Britain for their second state visit. They are accompanied by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who was met by British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper.

King Charles III and Camilla met Trump and Melania at Windsor Castle. They also spoke with Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales.

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
Christian Dior
William, Prince of Wales
Catherine, Princess of Wales
Donald Trump
Charles III
United Kingdom