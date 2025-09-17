Melania Trump violated royal protocol during state visit to Great Britain - Media

US First Lady Melania Trump arrived in Windsor during a state visit to the UK in an elegant ensemble by Christian Dior Haute Couture. This was reported by Hello, writes UNN.

Donald and Melania Trump arrived in Windsor by helicopter. The first couple of the United States was met by Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales.

For the event, Trump chose a dark gray Christian Dior Haute Couture suit with a high neckline and a waist accent. She complemented the monochrome look with a purple wool canotier hat and dark gray suede high heels.

The media notes that the US First Lady violated royal protocol by not curtsying to Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla.

However, royal historian Marlene Koenig explained why Melania did not curtsy, emphasizing that she is not subject to the same rules that apply to British subjects when greeting the monarch.

"It is not mandatory for Americans, as well as for citizens of countries where King Charles is not the head of state, to curtsy or bow," she said.

US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania arrived in Great Britain for their second state visit. They are accompanied by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who was met by British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper.

King Charles III and Camilla met Trump and Melania at Windsor Castle. They also spoke with Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales.