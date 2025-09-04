Princess of Wales shone in a new look, demonstrating a refreshed hair color
Kyiv • UNN
Kate Middleton showed off lighter hair and a stylish look, complemented by jewelry with her children's initials.
Kate Middleton, along with Prince William, returned to royal duties after the summer break and visited the Natural History Museum. The princess impressed with a new lighter hair color and a stylish look, writes UNN with reference to Daily Mail.
Details
Today, the princess, along with her husband Prince William, returned to their duties after the summer break, which reportedly included a yacht trip to Greece.
43-year-old Kate appeared in public with an updated hairstyle - her hair color, which she styled in light waves, became lighter. The princess chose natural makeup and added a letter necklace from Daniela Draper worth £495, featuring the initials of her three children, George, Charlotte, and Louis, as well as Princess Diana's sapphire engagement ring and Kiki McDonough's pear-shaped drop earrings worth £850.
Her outfit consisted of a fitted tweed blazer "Hacket" by Ralph Lauren, which she paired with a white shirt, elegant dark green fitted trousers, and tasseled loafers from Pretty Ballerinas for £199.
The Prince of Wales looked smiling and tanned after his vacation. When they arrived at the event, the Prince, supporting his wife, placed a hand on her back.
