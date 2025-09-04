Princess of Wales shone in a new look, demonstrating a refreshed hair color

Kate Middleton, along with Prince William, returned to royal duties after the summer break and visited the Natural History Museum. The princess impressed with a new lighter hair color and a stylish look, writes UNN with reference to Daily Mail.

Details

Today, the princess, along with her husband Prince William, returned to their duties after the summer break, which reportedly included a yacht trip to Greece.

43-year-old Kate appeared in public with an updated hairstyle - her hair color, which she styled in light waves, became lighter. The princess chose natural makeup and added a letter necklace from Daniela Draper worth £495, featuring the initials of her three children, George, Charlotte, and Louis, as well as Princess Diana's sapphire engagement ring and Kiki McDonough's pear-shaped drop earrings worth £850.

Her outfit consisted of a fitted tweed blazer "Hacket" by Ralph Lauren, which she paired with a white shirt, elegant dark green fitted trousers, and tasseled loafers from Pretty Ballerinas for £199.

The Prince of Wales looked smiling and tanned after his vacation. When they arrived at the event, the Prince, supporting his wife, placed a hand on her back.

