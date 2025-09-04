$41.370.01
Rada reinstates criminal liability for AWOL: what is known
08:49 AM • 15044 views
After almost 4 years: The Rada voted to resume broadcasting its sessions
Exclusive
08:13 AM • 15980 views
NBU withdrew hundreds of millions of banknotes: which banknotes are disappearing from circulation
Exclusive
08:05 AM • 15139 views
About 30-35 thousand Hasidim are expected to celebrate Rosh Hashanah in Uman, the city is preparing - mayor
Exclusive
September 4, 05:20 AM • 32722 views
World Sexual Health Day: Experts gave advice for its maintenancePhoto
September 3, 05:28 PM • 38411 views
Europeans are ready to provide Ukraine with security guarantees on the day peace is signed - Macron
September 3, 01:52 PM • 41061 views
We must ensure sky protection, Putin hopes that winter will kill Ukrainians – Zelenskyy
Exclusive
September 3, 12:08 PM • 37552 views
Zelenskyy's office explained what is needed to "squeeze" Russia's shadow fleetVideo
Exclusive
September 3, 11:49 AM • 71576 views
IMF mission in Kyiv: economist explained what Ukraine should expect
Exclusive
September 3, 10:05 AM • 27866 views
In Kyiv region, brother killed underage sister during an argument
Princess of Wales shone in a new look, demonstrating a refreshed hair color

Kyiv • UNN

 • 138 views

Kate Middleton showed off lighter hair and a stylish look, complemented by jewelry with her children's initials.

Princess of Wales shone in a new look, demonstrating a refreshed hair color

Kate Middleton, along with Prince William, returned to royal duties after the summer break and visited the Natural History Museum. The princess impressed with a new lighter hair color and a stylish look, writes UNN with reference to Daily Mail.

Details

Today, the princess, along with her husband Prince William, returned to their duties after the summer break, which reportedly included a yacht trip to Greece.

43-year-old Kate appeared in public with an updated hairstyle - her hair color, which she styled in light waves, became lighter. The princess chose natural makeup and added a letter necklace from Daniela Draper worth £495, featuring the initials of her three children, George, Charlotte, and Louis, as well as Princess Diana's sapphire engagement ring and Kiki McDonough's pear-shaped drop earrings worth £850.

Her outfit consisted of a fitted tweed blazer "Hacket" by Ralph Lauren, which she paired with a white shirt, elegant dark green fitted trousers, and tasseled loafers from Pretty Ballerinas for £199.

The Prince of Wales looked smiling and tanned after his vacation. When they arrived at the event, the Prince, supporting his wife, placed a hand on her back.

Prince William and Kate Middleton to move to new home in Windsor this year17.08.25, 15:08 • 4800 views

Alona Utkina

News of the World
William, Prince of Wales
Catherine, Princess of Wales