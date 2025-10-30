Prince William and Kate won the court case: French magazine punished for publishing private photos of the couple

$42.080.01
Restrictions will be in effect around the clock in all regions: how long will the power be cut off in Ukraine tomorrow?
Exclusive
04:31 PM • 12614 views
MP-bribe taker Andriy Odarchenko removed from the post of head of the Academic Council of the State Biotechnological University
03:59 PM • 11704 views
On October 29, the occupiers struck the TV tower in the center of Chernihiv: residents are advised not to approach the structure
01:07 PM • 17158 views
Power outage schedules are returning across Ukraine: what is known
Exclusive
October 30, 11:00 AM • 42107 views
Preferential taxation of electric vehicles: will the price increase if benefits are canceled, and what will happen to the market?
October 30, 10:30 AM • 7490 views
Almost 100,000 young men left Ukraine after rules were relaxed - The Telegraph
October 30, 10:37 AM • 25623 views
Syrskyi refutes Russian claims of "blockade" in Pokrovsk and Kupyansk, made a number of decisions regarding the Pokrovsk direction
Exclusive
October 30, 10:10 AM • 23691 views
The contract with MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko, who is the rector of the State Biotechnological University, should be terminated – member of the SBTU Academic CouncilPhoto
Exclusive
October 30, 08:02 AM • 27644 views
China's goals: expert assesses the likelihood of Beijing's participation in negotiations on the war in Ukraine
October 30, 07:49 AM • 18890 views
Vinnytsia and Ivano-Frankivsk regions suffered a Russian attack on critical infrastructure: there are casualties, in Ladyzhyn - power, water, and heat outages
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Russian strikes on Zaporizhzhia on October 30: 17 injured, including a child, one person killedOctober 30, 08:33 AM • 7336 views
Winter holidays in 2026: when and how long will schoolchildren in Ukraine rest?October 30, 08:40 AM • 44892 views
"Pharmacy desert": on the socio-economic consequences of reducing the number of pharmacies in Ukraine October 30, 11:42 AM • 28677 views
Zelenskyy received an intelligence report on Russia's losses of $50 billion per year from new sanctions and sentiment in China12:42 PM • 3384 views
Trump hints at major oil and gas deal with China after easing trade conflict03:14 PM • 12285 views
Publications
"Pharmacy desert": on the socio-economic consequences of reducing the number of pharmacies in Ukraine October 30, 11:42 AM • 28705 views
Preferential taxation of electric vehicles: will the price increase if benefits are canceled, and what will happen to the market?
Exclusive
October 30, 11:00 AM • 42113 views
Winter holidays in 2026: when and how long will schoolchildren in Ukraine rest?October 30, 08:40 AM • 44920 views
Acting Rector of DSTU Andriy Kudryashov "forgot" to declare cohabitant and expensive gifts: what NACP should checkPhoto
Exclusive
October 29, 12:54 PM • 107936 views
New trade rules between Ukraine and the EU come into force today: which quotas for agricultural products will increasePhotoOctober 29, 11:54 AM • 97204 views
UNN Lite
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco celebrated a month of marriage: how the stars' vacation in California wentOctober 29, 03:50 PM • 38350 views
Jamie Lee Curtis revealed how she "accidentally" got into actingOctober 29, 01:18 PM • 45182 views
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a date night, attending a 2025 World Series game in Los AngelesPhotoVideoOctober 29, 08:05 AM • 69002 views
The Weeknd buys Florida estate for $50 million, setting a recordPhotoOctober 29, 06:46 AM • 72781 views
Pop star Dua Lipa topped the ranking of the richest stars under 30 in Britain and IrelandPhotoOctober 28, 06:29 PM • 53597 views
Prince William and Kate won the court case: French magazine punished for publishing private photos of the couple

Kyiv • UNN

 • 116 views

The Prince and Princess of Wales won a court case against Paris Match magazine for publishing photos of their family vacation in the Alps. The court ordered the publication to cover legal costs and publish an official apology.

Prince William and Kate won the court case: French magazine punished for publishing private photos of the couple

The Prince and Princess of Wales won a court case against the French magazine Paris Match, which published photographs of their family vacation in the Alps without permission. A French court ruled that the publication violated the right to privacy of William, Kate, and their children, and ordered the publication to cover legal costs and publish an official apology, UNN reports with reference to News Sky.

The Prince and Princess of Wales won a court case against a French magazine that published photographs of their private family ski trip.

- reported Kensington Palace.

After the French magazine Paris Match published photos from their private trip to the Alps in April, Prince William and Kate Middleton turned to lawyers. The published photos show the couple with their children - Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis - spending time on the balcony of their chalet.

The decision confirms that, despite their public duties as members of the Royal Family, their Royal Highnesses and their children have a right to respect for their private life and family time without unlawful interference and intrusion.

– said a Kensington Palace spokesperson.

Prince William and Kate are committed to protecting their private family time and ensuring their children can grow up "without undue scrutiny and interference," the spokesperson added.

"They will not hesitate to take the necessary steps to ensure these boundaries are respected," he added.

The legal process is believed to have begun on April 28, approximately 12 days after the article's publication, with a hearing taking place in June. The case resumed on September 18, when Sandrine Ghil, president of the first chamber of the Nanterre court, issued an interim decision that became final on October 14.

The court is believed to have found that Paris Match violated the privacy and image rights of the Prince, Princess, and their children. It ordered the magazine to cover the couple's legal costs in France and publish an official notice acknowledging the violation, the publication writes.

Prince William to ban Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson from royal events - Page Six20.10.25, 11:38 • 2970 views

Alona Utkina

News of the World
William, Prince of Wales
Catherine, Princess of Wales