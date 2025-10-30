Prince William and Kate won the court case: French magazine punished for publishing private photos of the couple

The Prince and Princess of Wales won a court case against the French magazine Paris Match, which published photographs of their family vacation in the Alps without permission. A French court ruled that the publication violated the right to privacy of William, Kate, and their children, and ordered the publication to cover legal costs and publish an official apology, UNN reports with reference to News Sky.

The Prince and Princess of Wales won a court case against a French magazine that published photographs of their private family ski trip. - reported Kensington Palace.

After the French magazine Paris Match published photos from their private trip to the Alps in April, Prince William and Kate Middleton turned to lawyers. The published photos show the couple with their children - Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis - spending time on the balcony of their chalet.

The decision confirms that, despite their public duties as members of the Royal Family, their Royal Highnesses and their children have a right to respect for their private life and family time without unlawful interference and intrusion. – said a Kensington Palace spokesperson.

Prince William and Kate are committed to protecting their private family time and ensuring their children can grow up "without undue scrutiny and interference," the spokesperson added.

"They will not hesitate to take the necessary steps to ensure these boundaries are respected," he added.

Addition

The legal process is believed to have begun on April 28, approximately 12 days after the article's publication, with a hearing taking place in June. The case resumed on September 18, when Sandrine Ghil, president of the first chamber of the Nanterre court, issued an interim decision that became final on October 14.

The court is believed to have found that Paris Match violated the privacy and image rights of the Prince, Princess, and their children. It ordered the magazine to cover the couple's legal costs in France and publish an official notice acknowledging the violation, the publication writes.

