Prince William to ban Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson from royal events - Page Six

Prince William, the eldest son of King Charles III of the United Kingdom and his first wife Princess Diana (who died in 1997 – ed.), grandson of Elizabeth II (who died in 2022 – ed.), plans to ban his uncle Prince Andrew from participating in his coronation and the life of the British royal family in general. This is reported by UNN with reference to Page Six.

Details

According to media reports, Prince Andrew will be "excluded from public and private royal events, including the coronation, and will be banned from attending most state events."

Andrew, Duke of York, lost his royal title due to a long-running scandal related to his ties to the late Jeffrey Epstein, who was convicted of sex crimes.

William also plans to ban Sarah Ferguson - Andrew's ex-wife, who supported her former husband - from attending royal events.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that seven charities severed ties with the Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson, after the disclosure of her 2011 email to Jeffrey Epstein, in which she called him her "best friend." A spokesperson for the Duchess stated that the letter was written to counter Epstein's threats to sue her.