Prince William to ban Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson from royal events - Page Six

$41.730.10
48.760.24
ukenru
08:37 AM • 1490 views
The President spoke about the areas of the front where the situation has improved
08:22 AM • 10710 views
Louvre Heist: Key Details of the High-Profile Crime
08:16 AM • 3700 views
Zelenskyy initiates extension of martial law and mobilization in Ukraine: draft laws already in Rada
Exclusive
07:13 AM • 11314 views
Every orphan will receive housing after 18 years: how the new law will work
04:24 AM • 15957 views
Trump is still deciding whether to give Ukraine Tomahawk missiles – Vance
October 20, 02:26 AM • 21968 views
US President denies calling on Zelenskyy to surrender DonbasVideo
October 19, 06:24 PM • 61429 views
Trump urged Zelenskyy to accept Moscow's terms, otherwise Putin would "destroy" Ukraine - FT
Exclusive
October 19, 03:10 PM • 95241 views
A week that changes the world around us: astro-forecast for October 20-27Photo
October 19, 02:19 PM • 52864 views
End of peace in the Middle East? Israel launched powerful airstrikes on Gaza after militant attacks - mediaVideo
October 19, 09:24 AM • 47190 views
Russians launched over 3270 attack drones and 1370 aerial bombs at Ukraine in a week - ZelenskyyVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+7°
2.9m/s
80%
749mm
Popular news
"I'll break his legs": Romanian MP publicly threatened ZelenskyyOctober 20, 12:21 AM • 27324 views
Giving away for free: Berlin wants to increase fines for items left on the streetOctober 20, 12:48 AM • 12702 views
Pope Leo XIV canonized the first saints from Venezuela: who entered the ranks of saintsPhotoOctober 20, 01:06 AM • 8436 views
4,400-year-old pink door found in Egypt that cannot be opened: detailsOctober 20, 01:54 AM • 21586 views
Railway damaged in Sumy region due to Russian shelling: trains delayed04:49 AM • 17904 views
Publications
Louvre Heist: Key Details of the High-Profile Crime08:22 AM • 10741 views
New elite of Ukrainian business: a ranking of young entrepreneurs who are building global businesses despite the warPhoto08:14 AM • 7748 views
A week that changes the world around us: astro-forecast for October 20-27Photo
Exclusive
October 19, 03:10 PM • 95250 views
Ukrainian Youth Slang: A Dictionary of Modern Words and TermsPhotoOctober 19, 08:35 AM • 63038 views
AI in modern weapons: why the topic has become relevant, and what risks it carriesPhoto
Exclusive
October 17, 07:15 AM • 142124 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
J. D. Vance
Emmanuel Macron
William, Prince of Wales
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Hungary
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jennifer Lopez revealed the name of the actor who is the best kisserOctober 19, 04:31 AM • 50925 views
New Facebook button allows AI to view photos you haven't uploaded yetOctober 18, 06:19 AM • 53940 views
She was in his inner circle for years: Media revealed Eminem's new girlfriendOctober 17, 08:07 PM • 72889 views
Sam Fender wins Mercury Prize 2025 for album "People Watching"VideoOctober 17, 10:57 AM • 71933 views
Actor Channing Tatum and his beloved Inka Williams impressed with a passionate kiss at the film's premiere: photoPhotoOctober 15, 03:48 PM • 98244 views
Actual
Social network
MIM-104 Patriot
The Diplomat
The New York Times
Gold

Prince William to ban Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson from royal events - Page Six

Kyiv • UNN

 • 594 views

Prince William intends to ban his uncle Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson from attending the coronation and other royal events. This is due to the scandal surrounding Prince Andrew's ties to Jeffrey Epstein and his ex-wife's support for him.

Prince William to ban Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson from royal events - Page Six

Prince William, the eldest son of King Charles III of the United Kingdom and his first wife Princess Diana (who died in 1997 – ed.), grandson of Elizabeth II (who died in 2022 – ed.), plans to ban his uncle Prince Andrew from participating in his coronation and the life of the British royal family in general. This is reported by UNN with reference to Page Six.

Details

According to media reports, Prince Andrew will be "excluded from public and private royal events, including the coronation, and will be banned from attending most state events."

Andrew, Duke of York, lost his royal title due to a long-running scandal related to his ties to the late Jeffrey Epstein, who was convicted of sex crimes.

William also plans to ban Sarah Ferguson - Andrew's ex-wife, who supported her former husband - from attending royal events.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that seven charities severed ties with the Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson, after the disclosure of her 2011 email to Jeffrey Epstein, in which she called him her "best friend." A spokesperson for the Duchess stated that the letter was written to counter Epstein's threats to sue her.

Yevhen Ustimenko

News of the World
Marriage
Jeffrey Epstein
William, Prince of Wales
charity
Charles III
Great Britain