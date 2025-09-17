The Prince and Princess of Wales held a private meeting with the Trumps

Prince and Princess of Wales William and Kate had a brief private meeting with US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania during the day, UNN reports with reference to the BBC.

Details

According to the publication, it was a warm and friendly meeting, and Prince William and Catherine were an important part of the royal reception.

Trump was an enthusiastic admirer of Prince William, praising their "great, great conversation" when they met in France last year.

Melania and Catherine will attend an event together on Thursday, which is likely to attract attention.

Recall

US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania arrived in Great Britain for their second state visit. They are accompanied by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who was met by British Foreign Minister Yvette Cooper.

King Charles III and Camilla met Trump and Melania near Windsor Castle. They also spoke with Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales.