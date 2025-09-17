$41.180.06
749mm

The Prince and Princess of Wales held a private meeting with the Trumps

Kyiv • UNN

 • 296 views

Prince and Princess of Wales William and Kate held a private meeting with US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania. Trump was an admirer of Prince William, highly praising their conversation.

Prince and Princess of Wales William and Kate had a brief private meeting with US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania during the day, UNN reports with reference to the BBC.

Details

According to the publication, it was a warm and friendly meeting, and Prince William and Catherine were an important part of the royal reception.

Trump was an enthusiastic admirer of Prince William, praising their "great, great conversation" when they met in France last year.

Melania and Catherine will attend an event together on Thursday, which is likely to attract attention.

Cup, brooch, Eisenhower's sword and flag: what gifts will be exchanged between British monarchs and the Trump family

Recall

US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania arrived in Great Britain for their second state visit. They are accompanied by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who was met by British Foreign Minister Yvette Cooper.

King Charles III and Camilla met Trump and Melania near Windsor Castle. They also spoke with Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales.

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
William, Prince of Wales
Marco Rubio
Queen Camilla
Catherine, Princess of Wales
Donald Trump
Charles III
France
United Kingdom
United States