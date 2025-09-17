Cup, brooch, Eisenhower's sword and flag: what gifts will be exchanged between British monarchs and the Trump family

The British Royal Family and US President Donald Trump are set to officially exchange gifts after a joint lunch. BBC journalists found out what they would give each other, UNN reports.

The King and Queen will present the US President with a custom-made, handcrafted leather volume commemorating the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. He will also receive a Union flag that flew over Buckingham Palace on the day of his second inauguration in January 2025.

In addition, the British monarchs will present the First Lady with a silver and enamel bowl handcrafted by Northern Irish artist Cara Murphy, and a personalized Anya Hindmarch handbag.

The US President and First Lady will also receive a silver photo frame engraved with their joint cipher as a gift.

Trump, in turn, will present the King with a replica of President Eisenhower's sword as a "reminder of the historic partnership that was crucial to victory in World War II."

The Queen will receive a vintage Tiffany & Co brooch made of 18-karat gold, diamonds, and rubies.

The publication notes that gifts given during state visits can sometimes seem strange, as they are more about symbolism than what the recipient actually wants.

What will King Charles do with the replica of President Eisenhower's sword?

The gift from the American guests is intended to send a message of support for the military relations between the US and Great Britain, with a nod to the wartime alliance, in a year when the 80th anniversary of Victory Day was celebrated.

The gift for Queen Camilla may find more use.

It's a Tiffany brooch with rubies as the Queen's stone and diamonds as Melania Trump's stone, as a kind of jewelry version of the special relationship.

President Trump will receive something that might make him remember a day he enjoyed. The King and Queen gave him the flag that flew over Buckingham Palace on the day of his inauguration in January 2025.

It is a symbol of recognition of his victory. There was also another gift in honor of US history – a leather volume dedicated to the 250th anniversary of the US Declaration of Independence next year.

Melania will receive an example of the work of British designers – a bag by Anya Hindmarch and a silver bowl made by Northern Irish artist Cara Murphy.

US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania arrived in Great Britain for their second state visit. They were accompanied by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who was met by British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper.

King Charles III and Camilla met Trump and Melania at Windsor Castle. They also spoke with Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales.