British royal family prepares for Donald Trump's visit to "calm" him - Reuters

Exclusive
11:55 AM • 12266 views
In Ukraine, the compensation mechanism for IDPs within the eOselia program has started: MP Shuliak told what will change
Exclusive
10:50 AM • 13955 views
Oil shipments suspended: SBU drones hit key Russian export hub - Port of PrimorskPhoto
Exclusive
09:11 AM • 14657 views
The Impact of AI on Education: How ChatGPT and Other Tools Are Changing Learning
Exclusive
08:46 AM • 24585 views
A large number of pharmacies in Ukraine ensures drug accessibility for patients - experts
08:16 AM • 16676 views
Great Britain tightened sanctions against Russia: Foreign Minister arrived in Kyiv
Exclusive
September 12, 07:34 AM • 15988 views
Car with cover plates: details of the accident involving a NABU detective
September 12, 05:51 AM • 38989 views
Prince Harry arrived in Kyiv on an unannounced visit - The Guardian
September 11, 07:17 PM • 40084 views
Ukraine allocated land for the construction of Rheinmetall's shell production plant - Shmyhal
September 11, 03:15 PM • 53056 views
Ukrainian Aviation in Action: "XENA" Company Participates in EU Tenders and Plans to Expand its Fleet
September 11, 02:55 PM • 86937 views
The Rada may consider the bill on the military ombudsman next week: what has changed before the second reading
Publications
Exclusives
The British Royal Family is preparing to demonstrate the full force of its diplomatic charm during Donald Trump's visit to London next week. According to the government's plan, the monarchy is to become the key to winning over the American president, whom they want to "calm down" and set up for constructive relations with Great Britain. This is stated in the Reuters material, writes UNN.

Details

Is there any leader in the world who has the same pull to Donald Trump as the British monarch? Many ridicule them as outdated and hopelessly antiquated, but it is the royal family and the monarchy that attract the most influential person in the world 

- historian Anthony Seldon emphasized in an interview with Reuters.

Back in February, Prime Minister Keir Starmer, trying to secure the support of the US president regarding Ukraine and avoid harsh trade tariffs, used the "royal channel": at the White House, he handed Trump a letter from King Charles offering an unprecedented second state visit. 

Trump's response was immediate: "Isn't that great? He's a wonderful man, a great man. We look forward to being there and honoring the King and your country. Your country is a fantastic country, and it will be an honor for us to be there."

So now Trump will be met in London with royal pomp: a red carpet, a carriage procession, a solemn state banquet, a flyover of military aircraft, and a gun salute. The next day, he and his wife Melania will be hosted by Prince William and Princess Catherine, whom Trump has already praised, calling the heir to the throne "very handsome."

According to Reuters, the British government hopes that this visit will be crucial in strengthening defense and trade relations with the United States. Involving the monarchy in "calming" Trump fits into a long-standing practice where the royal family helped build dialogue with the most difficult partners - from Vladimir Putin to Xi Jinping.

Soft power is difficult to measure, but its value, I believe, is now firmly understood both at home and abroad

- said the King's treasurer James Chalmers. 

And historian Seldon concluded: Trump's visit is "a chance for the monarchy to really show Britain and the world that it is still 'spinning'."

Stepan Haftko

