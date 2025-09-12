The British Royal Family is preparing to demonstrate the full force of its diplomatic charm during Donald Trump's visit to London next week. According to the government's plan, the monarchy is to become the key to winning over the American president, whom they want to "calm down" and set up for constructive relations with Great Britain. This is stated in the Reuters material, writes UNN.

Details

Is there any leader in the world who has the same pull to Donald Trump as the British monarch? Many ridicule them as outdated and hopelessly antiquated, but it is the royal family and the monarchy that attract the most influential person in the world - historian Anthony Seldon emphasized in an interview with Reuters.

Back in February, Prime Minister Keir Starmer, trying to secure the support of the US president regarding Ukraine and avoid harsh trade tariffs, used the "royal channel": at the White House, he handed Trump a letter from King Charles offering an unprecedented second state visit.

Trump's response was immediate: "Isn't that great? He's a wonderful man, a great man. We look forward to being there and honoring the King and your country. Your country is a fantastic country, and it will be an honor for us to be there."

So now Trump will be met in London with royal pomp: a red carpet, a carriage procession, a solemn state banquet, a flyover of military aircraft, and a gun salute. The next day, he and his wife Melania will be hosted by Prince William and Princess Catherine, whom Trump has already praised, calling the heir to the throne "very handsome."

According to Reuters, the British government hopes that this visit will be crucial in strengthening defense and trade relations with the United States. Involving the monarchy in "calming" Trump fits into a long-standing practice where the royal family helped build dialogue with the most difficult partners - from Vladimir Putin to Xi Jinping.

Soft power is difficult to measure, but its value, I believe, is now firmly understood both at home and abroad - said the King's treasurer James Chalmers.

And historian Seldon concluded: Trump's visit is "a chance for the monarchy to really show Britain and the world that it is still 'spinning'."

Buckingham Palace confirmed the invitation to Trump to pay a state visit to Britain at the end of the year