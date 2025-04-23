$41.520.14
A meeting of officials from the coalition of the willing regarding the war in Ukraine took place in London. The Presidential Office revealed the details
03:00 PM • 10927 views

A meeting of officials from the coalition of the willing regarding the war in Ukraine took place in London. The Presidential Office revealed the details

02:18 PM • 30141 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

Exclusive
01:00 PM • 26840 views

Burial at the military memorial cemetery: when will the schedule be and at what stage is the construction

Exclusive
12:40 PM • 48335 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"

Exclusive
12:29 PM • 31956 views

Earthquake in Istanbul: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that Ukrainians have not contacted the consulate

Exclusive
11:49 AM • 31373 views

Ukraine will strengthen the protection of lawyers: signing of the Council of Europe Convention is expected in May - Head of the Verkhovna Rada Subcommittee

Exclusive
11:37 AM • 29604 views

Afraid of losing control: lawyer explains why ARMA head Duma is blocking the agency's reform

Exclusive
April 23, 08:41 AM • 34281 views

How to shop safely online: advice from a cybersecurity expert

April 23, 07:58 AM • 43894 views

Gas price for Ukrainians will remain unchanged for another year - Naftogaz

April 22, 06:22 PM • 67973 views

The US will lose a strategic partner in the person of Ukraine if it withdraws from the negotiation process - Zelenskyy

Exclusives
Russians are changing tactics and resorting to massed assaults in the South - Voloshyn

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3376 views

The Russians are changing tactics, resorting to massive assaults in the southern direction. The Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled the most massive assault in the Zaporizhzhia direction, destroying a lot of enemy manpower and equipment.

Russians are changing tactics and resorting to massed assaults in the South - Voloshyn

The Russians are changing tactics and resorting to more massive assaults in the southern direction. On April 22, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled the most massive assault in the Zaporizhzhia direction, which was during the full-scale invasion. In the near future, several similar or even more massive attempts to break through the front line are possible. This was announced on the telethon by the spokesman of the Southern Defense Forces, Vladyslav Voloshyn, reports UNN.

On Tuesday, the Southern Defense Forces repelled one of the most massive assaults that has been in this direction since the full-scale invasion. If until now it operated as part of small assault groups of 5-7 servicemen, now assault units of 30 people and a total of about 320-350 Russian assault troops stormed that day, operating on combat equipment and trying to break through the front line and capture our positions

- he said.

The spokesman of the Southern Defense Forces said that the Russians suffered their first losses 8 km from the line of combat engagement. In particular, the Armed Forces of Ukraine burned 3 of their infantry fighting vehicles. As the occupiers tried to move to the line of defense, their losses increased.

"That day, our soldiers destroyed about 140 personnel and about 30 pieces of equipment. We did not lose a single position," he adds.

Voloshyn also noted that this was the enemy's second attempt in the South. The previous assault was repelled last Sunday in the area where the village of Pryvilne is located.

We can state that the enemy is trying to change tactics, because the tactics of assaults by small groups of infantry do not bring him certain results and he tried to storm with large groups. It didn't give him anything either

- the spokesman notes.

Despite this, Voloshyn notes that, according to intelligence, the enemy has not gathered such a number of forces and means to regularly carry out large massive assaults.

But we do not rule out that one or two more similar, more massive assaults may occur. Currently, the enemy is concentrating vehicles such as motorcycles, buggies and ATVs here in order to move quickly across the battlefield. That is, he is trying to conduct quick and maneuverable assaults with small groups of infantry

- the spokesman says.

Let us remind you

Earlier, UNN wrote that Ukrainian defenders defeated the attack of the Russians in the Zaporizhzhia direction, thwarting their plans to break through. The enemy used more than 300 people, 40 units of armored combat vehicles, 3 tanks and about 10 buggies, which acted in 6 columns. Thanks to the coordinated actions of "Artan" and other units of the Defense Forces, the "assault was thwarted." Our soldiers destroyed or disabled 15 units of equipment, about 100 occupiers.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

War
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia
