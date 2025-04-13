$41.180.14
Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes
11:16 AM • 15152 views

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 13291 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 18714 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 28178 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

07:15 AM • 60369 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 57149 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 33408 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 59465 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 106495 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Exclusive
April 15, 12:27 PM • 165378 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing

More than 40 attacks in Donetsk sector: most of them in Pokrovske direction where the enemy is desperately trying to advance - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2884 views

During the day, the enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces of Ukraine 82 times. The enemy is most active in the Pokrovsky direction, where he carried out 27 attacks.

More than 40 attacks in Donetsk sector: most of them in Pokrovske direction where the enemy is desperately trying to advance - General Staff

Throughout the day, the enemy tried to attack Ukrainian positions on the front line dozens of times. In addition, border areas of our country were affected by Russian artillery and air strikes. UNN reports with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As of 16:00, Russian troops attacked the positions of the Defense Forces of Ukraine 82 times. The enemy is most active in the Pokrovsky direction.

Details

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian units are repelling three attacks in the areas of Serhiivka and Novy, and four more attacks have already been repelled.

Currently, two enemy assaults have taken place in the Kramatorsk direction. The enemy attacked in the areas of Predtechyne.

In the Toretsk direction, Russian occupiers carried out eight assaults on the positions of our defenders in the areas of Toretsk, Ozaryanivka, Druzhba and Leonidivka. Five combat clashes are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsky direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have already carried out 27 attacks on the positions of our defenders in the areas of the settlements of Sukha Balka, Tarasivka, Vodyane Druge, Yelizavetivka, Kotlyne, Novosergiyivka, Bogdanivka and Andriivka. The Defense Forces, deterring the enemy's onslaught, repelled 24 attacks, three combat clashes are still ongoing. The aggressor's aviation launched air strikes with KABs on Nova Poltavka.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the invaders went on the offensive five times on the positions of Ukrainian troops near Kostyantynopol, our soldiers have already repelled four enemy attacks, one battle is ongoing.

Also, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine:

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy twice tried to advance to the positions of our defenders in the areas of Vovchansk and Vovchansk Khutory. One battle is ongoing.

99 injured in Sumy after Russian missile strike, including 11 children13.04.25, 16:24 • 9593 views

The enemy attacked twice in the Kupyansk direction, near Petropavlivka and Zagryzovo.

Separately, the General Staff indicated that border areas of our country, in particular the settlements of Yemadykyne, Shalyhyne, Mezenivka, Slavhorod, Lisne, Myropilske, Petrushivka of Sumy region, were affected by Russian artillery and air strikes.

Among other directions of the Russian-Ukrainian war front:

In the Huliaipil direction, our defenders repelled four enemy attacks in the areas of Novopol and Pryvilne, Vilne Pole and Shevchenko, and five more combat clashes are still ongoing. At the same time, the enemy launched air strikes on Novopol, Zelene Pole, Shevchenko, Chervone, Malinivka and Huliaipole.

Militarization of youth is gaining momentum in the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia, - National Resistance Center11.04.25, 23:03 • 15055 views

In the Orikhiv direction, the occupiers are attacking in the areas of Stepove, Shcherbaky and Mali Shcherbaky. Currently, two enemy attacks have been repelled, and one is ongoing.

In the Dnieper direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders once.

In the Siversky direction, the enemy did not conduct active offensive actions today.

Regarding Kursk region:

According to the information available at this time, our defenders repelled 13 attacks by the invaders, and one more combat clash is ongoing. In addition, the enemy carried out 31 air strikes, dropping 48 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 319 artillery shellings, including 14 from multiple launch rocket systems.

- informs the General Staff.

There have been no significant changes in other directions at this time.

Kupyansk is under heavy attack by the occupiers, a number of other districts of Kharkiv region were also attacked: seven wounded13.04.25, 09:29 • 4766 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

War
Pokrovsk
Donetsk Oblast
Sumy Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Toretsk
Ukraine
Kramatorsk
Kharkiv
