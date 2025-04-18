The "Azov" NGU Brigade has a new commander: what is known about Bohdan Hryshchenkov

$41.380.17
47.000.18
ukenru
President Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Kremlin propagandists and producers of Iskander missiles: who is on the list
10:59 AM • 10392 views

President Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Kremlin propagandists and producers of Iskander missiles: who is on the list

Exclusive
08:50 AM • 40302 views

The European Business Association calls on the authorities to strengthen the fight against "gray" imports of equipment

Exclusive
08:41 AM • 42775 views

The Ombudsman will consider the complaint of the head of the anti-corruption committee against ARMA for concealing information

Exclusive
08:05 AM • 77038 views

The Holy Fire: truth or falsehood, where to watch the broadcast

07:43 AM • 30958 views

The US is ready to stop trying to make peace between Ukraine and Russia if there is no progress - Rubio

April 18, 05:00 AM • 86282 views

Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

April 17, 06:03 PM • 68684 views

Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week - Trump

April 17, 03:30 PM • 153201 views

How to dye eggs for Easter: grandmother's and modern methods

Exclusive
April 17, 01:28 PM • 88821 views

American Chamber of Commerce: UAH 5.5 billion - budget losses from the shadow market of smartphones

Exclusive
April 17, 01:06 PM • 90767 views

"Acted since April 2023": MFA commented on the detention of a gang of pimps in Poland, including Ukrainians

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+24°
5.8m/s
21%
Popular news

Missile strike on Kharkiv: hit in a multi-story building, people under the rubble

April 18, 02:32 AM • 61298 views

Rocket shelling of Kharkiv: 28 wounded, including two children, houses destroyed

April 18, 03:37 AM • 45654 views

In Kharkiv, there are already more than fifty victims, 4 are in serious condition: new details of the missile strike on the city

April 18, 04:28 AM • 62051 views

The Star Wars film starring Ryan Gosling has a title and release date

April 18, 05:50 AM • 29246 views

Enrollment in first grades for the 2025-2026 academic year: what you need to know

08:32 AM • 50829 views
Publications

Enrollment in first grades for the 2025-2026 academic year: what you need to know

08:32 AM • 51804 views

The Holy Fire: truth or falsehood, where to watch the broadcast
Exclusive

08:05 AM • 77056 views

Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

April 18, 05:00 AM • 86295 views

How to dye eggs for Easter: grandmother's and modern methods

April 17, 03:30 PM • 153211 views

The gene pool under the bulldozer: why Ukraine may lose decades of breeding work in animal husbandry?

April 17, 01:35 PM • 107501 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Emmanuel Macron

Oleh Syniehubov

Ihor Terekhov

Actual places

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

Kharkiv

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Jennifer Lopez to star in "The Last Mrs. Parrish"

10:07 AM • 14541 views

"Looks happier with her than with Hailey": fans reacted to Justin Bieber kissing rapper Sexyy Red

09:33 AM • 15328 views

The Star Wars film starring Ryan Gosling has a title and release date

April 18, 05:50 AM • 29920 views

Scientists have unraveled the mystery of the disappearance of carbonaceous meteorites during their plunge into the Earth's atmosphere

April 17, 06:27 PM • 28718 views

King Charles III in Easter message: the world needs faith, hope and love

April 17, 01:03 PM • 40914 views
Actual

9K720 Iskander

Shahed-136

Telegram

Unmanned aerial vehicle

Financial Times

The "Azov" NGU Brigade has a new commander: what is known about Bohdan Hryshchenkov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5330 views

The new commander of the 12th "Azov" Brigade is Bohdan Hrishenkov, who rose from soldier to officer. He defended "Azovstal," was wounded in Olenivka, and released from captivity.

The "Azov" NGU Brigade has a new commander: what is known about Bohdan Hryshchenkov

The new commander of the 12th Special Purpose Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine "Azov" is Lieutenant Colonel Bohdan Grishenkov. This was reported by the press service of the unit in Telegram, reports UNN.

  Lieutenant Colonel Bohdan "Pugach" Grishenkov is the new commander of the 12th Special Purpose Brigade "Azov" of the NGU

- the message reads. 

What is known about Grishenkov

Grishenkov was born on October 20, 1993 in the city of Sloviansk, Donetsk region. He was raised in Ukrainian patriotic traditions since childhood, studied at the Sloviansk Aviation College and the Kharkiv National University of the Air Force named after Ivan Kozhedub, majoring in "Power Systems". He was supposed to work at Donetsk Airport, but in 2014 the Russian occupation of Donbas began.

In 2015, Grishenkov joined the ranks of the "Azov" unit. He went from soldier to officer, received the call sign "Pugach". He met the full-scale Russian invasion with his brothers-in-arms in Mariupol, where he defended the Azovstal plant, and then was captured by the Russians.

Grishenkov ended up in a concentration camp in Olenivka, where the Russians killed prisoners in 2022. He suffered injuries to his head, arms and legs, and also lost several toes. He was released as part of an exchange in September 2022.

In July 2023, Grishenkov was appointed commander of the 1st Battalion of the Azov Brigade, and in February 2024, he became the battalion commander. He participated in battles in the Serebryansky Forestry, as well as in the Toretsky direction.

For almost 11 years of service, he was awarded numerous awards, including the Order of Bohdan Khmelnytsky III degree and the award "Nominal Firearm".

Let us remind you

In February, Lieutenant Colonel Bohdan "Tavr" Krotevich completed his service and left the post of Chief of Staff of the 12th Special Purpose Brigade "Azov". The command and personnel of "Azov" thanked him for more than 10 years of service.

Recently, Bohdan Krotevich stated that his name had disappeared from the presidential decree awarding him the Order of Bohdan Khmelnytsky II degree.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

War
Donetsk Oblast
Sloviansk
Bohdan Khmelnytsky
Ukraine
Mariupol
Brent
$67.65
Bitcoin
$84,520.30
S&P 500
$5,302.78
Tesla
$239.97
Газ TTF
$35.66
Золото
$3,341.30
Ethereum
$1,585.15