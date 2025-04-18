The "Azov" NGU Brigade has a new commander: what is known about Bohdan Hryshchenkov

The new commander of the 12th Special Purpose Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine "Azov" is Lieutenant Colonel Bohdan Grishenkov. This was reported by the press service of the unit in Telegram, reports UNN.

Lieutenant Colonel Bohdan "Pugach" Grishenkov is the new commander of the 12th Special Purpose Brigade "Azov" of the NGU - the message reads.

What is known about Grishenkov

Grishenkov was born on October 20, 1993 in the city of Sloviansk, Donetsk region. He was raised in Ukrainian patriotic traditions since childhood, studied at the Sloviansk Aviation College and the Kharkiv National University of the Air Force named after Ivan Kozhedub, majoring in "Power Systems". He was supposed to work at Donetsk Airport, but in 2014 the Russian occupation of Donbas began.

In 2015, Grishenkov joined the ranks of the "Azov" unit. He went from soldier to officer, received the call sign "Pugach". He met the full-scale Russian invasion with his brothers-in-arms in Mariupol, where he defended the Azovstal plant, and then was captured by the Russians.

Grishenkov ended up in a concentration camp in Olenivka, where the Russians killed prisoners in 2022. He suffered injuries to his head, arms and legs, and also lost several toes. He was released as part of an exchange in September 2022.

In July 2023, Grishenkov was appointed commander of the 1st Battalion of the Azov Brigade, and in February 2024, he became the battalion commander. He participated in battles in the Serebryansky Forestry, as well as in the Toretsky direction.

For almost 11 years of service, he was awarded numerous awards, including the Order of Bohdan Khmelnytsky III degree and the award "Nominal Firearm".

Let us remind you

In February, Lieutenant Colonel Bohdan "Tavr" Krotevich completed his service and left the post of Chief of Staff of the 12th Special Purpose Brigade "Azov". The command and personnel of "Azov" thanked him for more than 10 years of service.

Recently, Bohdan Krotevich stated that his name had disappeared from the presidential decree awarding him the Order of Bohdan Khmelnytsky II degree.