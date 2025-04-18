Believers in Donetsk region were urged not to form large gatherings on Easter
Kyiv • UNN
In Donetsk region, temples will be inspected on the eve of Easter, and the curfew will be controlled on the holiday. Believers are urged not to gather in large groups and to respond to alarms.
Donetsk region police called on believers not to form large gatherings on Easter, UNN reports.
Russian troops are hitting civilian infrastructure, including religious buildings. Mass visits to churches are extremely dangerous
Details
According to the police, on the eve of the holiday, temples will be inspected for the absence of explosive objects, and on Easter, law enforcement officers will monitor compliance with the curfew and provide assistance in the event of Russian attacks.
For the safety of believers, additional police units have been formed jointly with employees of the State Emergency Service, the Security Service of Ukraine, and the military law enforcement service. Paramedic groups and "White Angels", special forces units are in constant readiness.
Night services will be held behind closed doors with the participation of only priests and persons living on the territory of the temples.
We call on residents of Donetsk region to understand these security measures and respond to air raid signals in a timely manner