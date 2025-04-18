Believers in Donetsk region were urged not to form large gatherings on Easter

$41.380.17
47.000.18
ukenru
A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story
05:00 PM • 8706 views

A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story

01:41 PM • 24377 views

The State Statistics Service reported how much the prices for Easter cake ingredients have increased in a year

01:23 PM • 44331 views

Easter 2025: where and when to watch the online broadcast of church services

April 18, 10:59 AM • 49996 views

President Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Kremlin propagandists and manufacturers of Iskander missiles: who is on the list

Exclusive
April 18, 08:50 AM • 88998 views

The European Business Association calls on the authorities to strengthen the fight against "gray" imports of equipment

Exclusive
April 18, 08:41 AM • 83440 views

The Ombudsman will consider the complaint of the head of the anti-corruption committee against ARMA for concealing information

Exclusive
April 18, 08:05 AM • 137750 views

The Holy Fire: truth or falsehood, where to watch the broadcast

April 18, 07:43 AM • 52574 views

The US is ready to stop trying to make peace between Ukraine and Russia if there is no progress - Rubio

April 18, 05:00 AM • 125632 views

Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

April 17, 06:03 PM • 81308 views

Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week - Trump

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+20°
2.8m/s
32%
751 mm
Popular news

Enrollment in first grades for the 2025-2026 academic year: what you need to know

April 18, 08:32 AM • 123702 views

"Looks happier with her than with Hailey": fans reacted to Justin Bieber kissing rapper Sexyy Red

April 18, 09:33 AM • 51845 views

Zelenskyy Extended Martial Law and Mobilization Until August 6

April 18, 09:36 AM • 55865 views

Jennifer Lopez to star in "The Last Mrs. Parrish"

April 18, 10:07 AM • 37745 views

Easter services in the Vatican: how Catholics celebrate the Resurrection

12:10 PM • 60054 views
Publications

A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story

05:00 PM • 8706 views

Easter services in the Vatican: how Catholics celebrate the Resurrection

12:10 PM • 60195 views

Enrollment in first grades for the 2025-2026 academic year: what you need to know

April 18, 08:32 AM • 123854 views

The Holy Fire: truth or falsehood, where to watch the broadcast
Exclusive

April 18, 08:05 AM • 137750 views

Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

April 18, 05:00 AM • 125632 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Marco Rubio

Rustem Umerov

J. D. Vance

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kharkiv

United Kingdom

Zaporizhzhia

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Taras Tsymbalyuk will become the main character of the show "The Bachelor"

03:22 PM • 9136 views

Netflix will improve search with AI

01:58 PM • 12200 views

"Star Wars" animated series about Darth Maul will be released next year

01:19 PM • 13426 views

Jennifer Lopez to star in "The Last Mrs. Parrish"

April 18, 10:07 AM • 37850 views

"Looks happier with her than with Hailey": fans reacted to Justin Bieber kissing rapper Sexyy Red

April 18, 09:33 AM • 51956 views
Actual

9K720 Iskander

Unmanned aerial vehicle

MIM-104 Patriot

The Guardian

The New York Times

Believers in Donetsk region were urged not to form large gatherings on Easter

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6026 views

In Donetsk region, temples will be inspected on the eve of Easter, and the curfew will be controlled on the holiday. Believers are urged not to gather in large groups and to respond to alarms.

Believers in Donetsk region were urged not to form large gatherings on Easter

Donetsk region police called on believers not to form large gatherings on Easter, UNN reports.

Russian troops are hitting civilian infrastructure, including religious buildings. Mass visits to churches are extremely dangerous 

- the law enforcement officers emphasized.

Details

According to the police, on the eve of the holiday, temples will be inspected for the absence of explosive objects, and on Easter, law enforcement officers will monitor compliance with the curfew and provide assistance in the event of Russian attacks.

For the safety of believers, additional police units have been formed jointly with employees of the State Emergency Service, the Security Service of Ukraine, and the military law enforcement service. Paramedic groups and "White Angels", special forces units are in constant readiness.

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do16.04.25, 09:47 • 127380 views

Night services will be held behind closed doors with the participation of only priests and persons living on the territory of the temples.

We call on residents of Donetsk region to understand these security measures and respond to air raid signals in a timely manner 

- the police summarized.
Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyWar
Donetsk Oblast
Ukraine
Brent
$67.65
Bitcoin
$84,475.70
S&P 500
$5,302.78
Tesla
$239.97
Газ TTF
$35.66
Золото
$3,341.30
Ethereum
$1,587.09