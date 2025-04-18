Believers in Donetsk region were urged not to form large gatherings on Easter

Donetsk region police called on believers not to form large gatherings on Easter, UNN reports.

Russian troops are hitting civilian infrastructure, including religious buildings. Mass visits to churches are extremely dangerous - the law enforcement officers emphasized.

Details

According to the police, on the eve of the holiday, temples will be inspected for the absence of explosive objects, and on Easter, law enforcement officers will monitor compliance with the curfew and provide assistance in the event of Russian attacks.

For the safety of believers, additional police units have been formed jointly with employees of the State Emergency Service, the Security Service of Ukraine, and the military law enforcement service. Paramedic groups and "White Angels", special forces units are in constant readiness.

Night services will be held behind closed doors with the participation of only priests and persons living on the territory of the temples.