More than 44,000 unemployed people received referrals to work under the "Army of Reconstruction" program: the leading regions are named

$41.180.14
46.610.42
ukenru
Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes
11:16 AM • 17259 views

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 15191 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 20348 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 29707 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

07:15 AM • 62915 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 58977 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 33918 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 59575 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 106747 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Exclusive
April 15, 12:27 PM • 166540 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+15°
5.1m/s
56%
Popular news

Biden spoke publicly for the first time since leaving office as President of the United States

April 16, 02:15 AM • 52998 views

Night attack on Odesa: three injured, fires in residential buildings

April 16, 02:51 AM • 43620 views

Trade disagreements between the EU and the USA: there is no need to wait for the cancellation of duties - Bloomberg

April 16, 03:45 AM • 45922 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 49496 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 21947 views
Publications

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

11:16 AM • 17212 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 50821 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

07:15 AM • 62860 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Exclusive

06:47 AM • 58932 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
Exclusive

April 15, 12:27 PM • 166507 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ursula von der Leyen

Elon Musk

Rustem Umerov

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

Kyiv

Europe

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 22928 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 20988 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 22634 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 24553 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 27182 views
Actual

Financial Times

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

ChatGPT

More than 44,000 unemployed people received referrals to work under the "Army of Reconstruction" program: the leading regions are named

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5832 views

Since the beginning of 2025, more than 44,000 Ukrainians have received referrals to restoration work from the State Employment Service. 342 million hryvnias were allocated for wages.

More than 44,000 unemployed people received referrals to work under the "Army of Reconstruction" program: the leading regions are named

Since the beginning of 2025, the State Employment Service (SES) has issued more than 44,000 referrals for temporarily unemployed Ukrainians and unemployed internally displaced persons (IDPs) within the framework of the "Army of Restoration" project. This is reported by UNN with reference to a message from the press service of the department.

Details

It is noted that 342 million hryvnias were allocated to pay the participants of the project.

The participants of the "Army of Restoration" program perform a wide range of tasks: from providing assistance to victims of hostilities to large-scale works on the restoration of critical infrastructure and the construction of defensive structures for the Armed Forces. Each region works according to its own plan, agreed with the military administrations

- the statement reads.

The SES emphasized that the project opens up new opportunities: it provides useful knowledge, real experience and helps to adapt to new realities.

Here they do not just work and restore the country - here they build a path to professional recovery, open new horizons and acquire skills that will become the foundation for career growth in the future

- said the department.

The Ministry of Defense announced which military specialties are most often chosen in recruitment centers03.04.25, 12:41 • 10665 views

They clarified that they offer those who are registered to join various jobs. At the same time, the salary is up to 1.5 minimum wages, which is currently equivalent to 12 thousand hryvnias for a full month of work. Currently, socially useful works are actively carried out in 19 regions of Ukraine. The leaders among them are:

  • Kharkiv region - 38 thousand referrals;
    • Donetsk region - 29 thousand referrals;
      • Kyiv region - 28 thousand referrals.

        "This is not just a project - it is a strategic initiative that simultaneously solves important social, economic and infrastructural challenges. It revives cities and villages, gives a second chance to those who have lost their jobs or homes due to the war, and creates thousands of new jobs. People are returning to active life, and the country - to economic stability", - summarized in the State Employment Service.

        Let us remind you

        As of April 2025, 80% are registered with the State Employment Center - women, men are either fighting or not registering. This was announced by Yulia Zhovtyak, Director of the State Employment Center. She noted that in 2024, the State Employment Center employed 330,000 Ukrainian citizens.

        Top vacancies in Kyiv with salaries over UAH 25,000: data from the Employment Center10.04.25, 11:58 • 10369 views

        Vadim Khlyudzinsky

        Vadim Khlyudzinsky

        SocietyEconomy
        Donetsk Oblast
        Kyiv Oblast
        Kharkiv Oblast
        Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
        Armed Forces of Ukraine
        Ukraine
        Brent
        $65.25
        Bitcoin
        $83,936.60
        S&P 500
        $5,403.88
        Tesla
        $252.37
        Газ TTF
        $34.81
        Золото
        $3,320.24
        Ethereum
        $1,580.79