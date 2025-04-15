More than 44,000 unemployed people received referrals to work under the "Army of Reconstruction" program: the leading regions are named

Since the beginning of 2025, the State Employment Service (SES) has issued more than 44,000 referrals for temporarily unemployed Ukrainians and unemployed internally displaced persons (IDPs) within the framework of the "Army of Restoration" project. This is reported by UNN with reference to a message from the press service of the department.

It is noted that 342 million hryvnias were allocated to pay the participants of the project.

The participants of the "Army of Restoration" program perform a wide range of tasks: from providing assistance to victims of hostilities to large-scale works on the restoration of critical infrastructure and the construction of defensive structures for the Armed Forces. Each region works according to its own plan, agreed with the military administrations - the statement reads.

The SES emphasized that the project opens up new opportunities: it provides useful knowledge, real experience and helps to adapt to new realities.

Here they do not just work and restore the country - here they build a path to professional recovery, open new horizons and acquire skills that will become the foundation for career growth in the future - said the department.

They clarified that they offer those who are registered to join various jobs. At the same time, the salary is up to 1.5 minimum wages, which is currently equivalent to 12 thousand hryvnias for a full month of work. Currently, socially useful works are actively carried out in 19 regions of Ukraine. The leaders among them are:

Kharkiv region - 38 thousand referrals;

Donetsk region - 29 thousand referrals;

Kyiv region - 28 thousand referrals.

"This is not just a project - it is a strategic initiative that simultaneously solves important social, economic and infrastructural challenges. It revives cities and villages, gives a second chance to those who have lost their jobs or homes due to the war, and creates thousands of new jobs. People are returning to active life, and the country - to economic stability", - summarized in the State Employment Service.

As of April 2025, 80% are registered with the State Employment Center - women, men are either fighting or not registering. This was announced by Yulia Zhovtyak, Director of the State Employment Center. She noted that in 2024, the State Employment Center employed 330,000 Ukrainian citizens.

