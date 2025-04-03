The Ministry of Defense announced which military specialties are most often chosen in recruitment centers

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 11817 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
03:18 PM • 99891 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 163798 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 103480 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 339944 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 172184 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 143989 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 195881 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124446 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108088 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+9°
1 m/s
64 %
753 mm
Clear, no precipitation is expected for the next 2 hours
The Ministry of Defense announced which military specialties are most often chosen in recruitment centers

Kyiv • UNN

 • 9116 views

Most often, volunteers choose specialties related to UAVs, driving and shooting. Staff, artillery, medical positions and communications are also popular.

The Ministry of Defense announced which military specialties are most often chosen in recruitment centers

Volunteers who joined the Armed Forces of Ukraine through recruitment centers most often choose specialties related to UAVs. The positions of drivers and shooters are also popular, UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Details

The Ministry of Defense analyzed the military specialties chosen by volunteers who applied to the recruitment centers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Since the first center started operating in February 2024, the most popular specialties have been those related to UAVs. 16% of all candidates who have already received a position in the units of the Defense Forces decided to choose this direction.

Next are drivers (15%) and shooting specialties (14%). 9% of applicants received staff positions. 6% each for artillery and communications. In this case, we are talking about cyber communications as well.

Another 5% of candidates who оформлені documents through recruitment centers chose medical positions (combat medics, paramedics, nurses, doctors).

In general, these specialties account for 71% of all volunteers who have completed registration with the Defense Forces of Ukraine through recruitment centers

- the Ministry of Defense said.

The ministry reminded that there are 49 recruitment centers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine operating in Ukraine, including one online center. Most of them are located in the premises of administrative service centers. Everyone can get advice on joining the Defense Forces of Ukraine on a confidential basis.

The Ministry of Defense also warned that notification groups are prohibited from conducting mobilization activities and handing out summonses on the territory of recruitment centers.

Addition

The Ministry of Defense reported that 21% of all those who applied to the Recruitment Centers are women. The largest number of female candidates are from Khmelnytskyi, Chernivtsi and Vinnytsia regions.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyWar
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
