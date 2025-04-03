The Ministry of Defense announced which military specialties are most often chosen in recruitment centers
Kyiv • UNN
Most often, volunteers choose specialties related to UAVs, driving and shooting. Staff, artillery, medical positions and communications are also popular.
Volunteers who joined the Armed Forces of Ukraine through recruitment centers most often choose specialties related to UAVs. The positions of drivers and shooters are also popular, UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.
Details
The Ministry of Defense analyzed the military specialties chosen by volunteers who applied to the recruitment centers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Since the first center started operating in February 2024, the most popular specialties have been those related to UAVs. 16% of all candidates who have already received a position in the units of the Defense Forces decided to choose this direction.
Next are drivers (15%) and shooting specialties (14%). 9% of applicants received staff positions. 6% each for artillery and communications. In this case, we are talking about cyber communications as well.
Another 5% of candidates who оформлені documents through recruitment centers chose medical positions (combat medics, paramedics, nurses, doctors).
In general, these specialties account for 71% of all volunteers who have completed registration with the Defense Forces of Ukraine through recruitment centers
The ministry reminded that there are 49 recruitment centers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine operating in Ukraine, including one online center. Most of them are located in the premises of administrative service centers. Everyone can get advice on joining the Defense Forces of Ukraine on a confidential basis.
The Ministry of Defense also warned that notification groups are prohibited from conducting mobilization activities and handing out summonses on the territory of recruitment centers.
Addition
The Ministry of Defense reported that 21% of all those who applied to the Recruitment Centers are women. The largest number of female candidates are from Khmelnytskyi, Chernivtsi and Vinnytsia regions.