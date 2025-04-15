Russia attacked Ukraine with a ballistic missile and 52 UAVs: 26 drones were shot down, 19 did not reach their targets

Russia launched a ballistic missile and 52 drones at Ukraine, 26 drones were shot down, 19 did not reach their targets, two regions were affected by the Russian attack, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of April 15, the enemy attacked with an Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missile (from the Kursk region - Russia) and 52 Shahed-type strike UAVs and drone-simulators of various types from the directions (Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia).

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As of 12:00, the downing of 26 Shahed-type strike UAVs (drones of other types) in the east, north and center of the country has been confirmed - the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on social networks.

19 enemy drone-simulators, as indicated, - locationally lost (without negative consequences).

"As a result of the enemy attack, Sumy and Donetsk regions were affected," the report says.

In Zaporizhzhia, the Russians are dropping grenades with poisonous gas from drones, there are dead among the Ukrainian military - intelligence