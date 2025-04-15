Russia attacked Ukraine with a ballistic missile and 52 UAVs: 26 drones were shot down, 19 did not reach their targets

$41.180.14
46.610.42
ukenru
"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 1510 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 18303 views

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 15880 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 20962 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 30236 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

07:15 AM • 63736 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 59653 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 34028 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 59624 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 106849 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+15°
5.1m/s
56%
Popular news

Biden spoke publicly for the first time since leaving office as President of the United States

April 16, 02:15 AM • 54090 views

Night attack on Odesa: three injured, fires in residential buildings

April 16, 02:51 AM • 44444 views

Trade disagreements between the EU and the USA: there is no need to wait for the cancellation of duties - Bloomberg

April 16, 03:45 AM • 46704 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 50970 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 23038 views
Publications

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

11:16 AM • 18303 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 51860 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

07:15 AM • 63736 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Exclusive

06:47 AM • 59653 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
Exclusive

April 15, 12:27 PM • 166971 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ursula von der Leyen

Elon Musk

Rustem Umerov

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

Kyiv

Europe

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 23704 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 21197 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 22822 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 24722 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 27344 views
Actual

Financial Times

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

ChatGPT

Russia attacked Ukraine with a ballistic missile and 52 UAVs: 26 drones were shot down, 19 did not reach their targets

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2592 views

On the night of April 15, russia attacked Ukraine with a ballistic missile and 52 drones. 26 «Shahed» were shot down, 19 simulators were lost, Sumy and Donetsk regions were affected.

Russia attacked Ukraine with a ballistic missile and 52 UAVs: 26 drones were shot down, 19 did not reach their targets

Russia launched a ballistic missile and 52 drones at Ukraine, 26 drones were shot down, 19 did not reach their targets, two regions were affected by the Russian attack, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of April 15, the enemy attacked with an Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missile (from the Kursk region - Russia) and 52 Shahed-type strike UAVs and drone-simulators of various types from the directions (Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia).

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As of 12:00, the downing of 26 Shahed-type strike UAVs (drones of other types) in the east, north and center of the country has been confirmed

- the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on social networks.

19 enemy drone-simulators, as indicated, - locationally lost (without negative consequences).

"As a result of the enemy attack, Sumy and Donetsk regions were affected," the report says.

In Zaporizhzhia, the Russians are dropping grenades with poisonous gas from drones, there are dead among the Ukrainian military - intelligence14.04.25, 17:27 • 9670 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Donetsk Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander
Ukraine
Brent
$65.25
Bitcoin
$83,936.60
S&P 500
$5,403.88
Tesla
$252.37
Газ TTF
$34.81
Золото
$3,320.24
Ethereum
$1,580.79