In Zaporizhzhia, the Russians are dropping grenades with poisonous gas from drones, there are dead among the Ukrainian military - intelligence

In the Zaporizhzhia region, the occupiers are increasingly recording cases of the enemy using ammunition with poisonous gas on the front line. According to the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, unfortunately, there are already deaths among Ukrainian defenders, UNN reports.

Details

As noted in the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, due to the inability of the Russian occupation army to achieve the tasks set by the Kremlin leaders on the battlefield, the invaders use chemicals at the front - during the criminal war against Ukraine, the Muscovites gave the relevant practice a systematic character.

Currently, on the line of combat engagement, in particular in the Zaporizhzhia region, in the area of the settlement of Shcherbaki, cases of the enemy's use of ammunition with poisonous gas are increasingly recorded. For the most part, we are talking about RG-Vo grenades (hand grenade - poisonous substance): Muscovites drop them from drones on the positions of the Security and Defence Forces of Ukraine - the report says.

Occupants are actively using ammunition with toxic substances, dropping them from drones - Lykhoviy

According to intelligence, the gas used by the Russian invaders affects the mucous membrane and respiratory tract. Being in the affected area of the chemical without protective equipment can have fatal consequences - unfortunately, there are already deaths among Ukrainian defenders.

Currently, examinations of the chemical substance used by the Russians are underway in order to accurately identify it.

Russians are using poisonous substances in the Kupyansk direction - CCD