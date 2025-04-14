In Zaporizhzhia, the Russians are dropping grenades with poisonous gas from drones, there are dead among the Ukrainian military - intelligence

$41.180.14
46.610.42
ukenru
Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes
11:16 AM • 16514 views

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 14551 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 19786 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 29182 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

07:15 AM • 62025 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 58332 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 33723 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 59541 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 106670 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Exclusive
April 15, 12:27 PM • 166142 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+15°
5.1m/s
56%
Popular news

Biden spoke publicly for the first time since leaving office as President of the United States

April 16, 02:15 AM • 52998 views

Night attack on Odesa: three injured, fires in residential buildings

April 16, 02:51 AM • 43620 views

Trade disagreements between the EU and the USA: there is no need to wait for the cancellation of duties - Bloomberg

April 16, 03:45 AM • 45922 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 49496 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 21947 views
Publications

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

11:16 AM • 16442 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 49891 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

07:15 AM • 61951 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Exclusive

06:47 AM • 58267 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
Exclusive

April 15, 12:27 PM • 166097 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ursula von der Leyen

Elon Musk

Rustem Umerov

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

Kyiv

Europe

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 22233 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 20795 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 22456 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 24400 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 27033 views
Actual

Financial Times

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

ChatGPT

In Zaporizhzhia, the Russians are dropping grenades with poisonous gas from drones, there are dead among the Ukrainian military - intelligence

Kyiv • UNN

 • 9974 views

In the Zaporizhzhia region, the occupiers are increasingly using ammunition with poisonous gas, in particular RG-Vo grenades. The gas affects the mucous membrane, and there are deaths among the Ukrainian military.

In Zaporizhzhia, the Russians are dropping grenades with poisonous gas from drones, there are dead among the Ukrainian military - intelligence

In the Zaporizhzhia region, the occupiers are increasingly recording cases of the enemy using ammunition with poisonous gas on the front line. According to the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, unfortunately, there are already deaths among Ukrainian defenders, UNN reports.

Details

As noted in the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, due to the inability of the Russian occupation army to achieve the tasks set by the Kremlin leaders on the battlefield, the invaders use chemicals at the front - during the criminal war against Ukraine, the Muscovites gave the relevant practice a systematic character.

Currently, on the line of combat engagement, in particular in the Zaporizhzhia region, in the area of the settlement of Shcherbaki, cases of the enemy's use of ammunition with poisonous gas are increasingly recorded. For the most part, we are talking about RG-Vo grenades (hand grenade - poisonous substance): Muscovites drop them from drones on the positions of the Security and Defence Forces of Ukraine 

- the report says.

Occupants are actively using ammunition with toxic substances, dropping them from drones - Lykhoviy05.09.24, 16:48 • 16043 views

According to intelligence, the gas used by the Russian invaders affects the mucous membrane and respiratory tract. Being in the affected area of the chemical without protective equipment can have fatal consequences - unfortunately, there are already deaths among Ukrainian defenders.

Currently, examinations of the chemical substance used by the Russians are underway in order to accurately identify it.

Russians are using poisonous substances in the Kupyansk direction - CCD01.04.25, 08:19 • 25792 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarCrimes and emergencies
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
Brent
$65.25
Bitcoin
$83,936.60
S&P 500
$5,403.88
Tesla
$252.37
Газ TTF
$34.81
Золото
$3,320.24
Ethereum
$1,580.79