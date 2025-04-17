In Donetsk region, 2 people died due to Russian shelling, 10 cities were destroyed

$41.220.04
46.820.21
ukenru
American Chamber of Commerce: UAH 5.5 billion - budget losses from the shadow market of smartphones
Exclusive
01:28 PM • 1946 views

American Chamber of Commerce: UAH 5.5 billion - budget losses from the shadow market of smartphones

Exclusive
01:06 PM • 9092 views

"Acted since April 2023": MFA commented on the detention of a gang of pimps in Poland, including Ukrainians

01:01 PM • 12145 views

Russia is preparing new strikes on Ukraine ahead of and after Easter - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
12:16 PM • 15631 views

The NBU's Discount Rate Remains Unchanged: What This Means for Prices and Loans

11:35 AM • 21884 views

When to expect price reductions - the NBU's answer

Exclusive
09:48 AM • 37348 views

The National Police is strengthening security measures for Easter: patrols near churches and selective inspection of belongings

Exclusive
April 17, 06:19 AM • 49190 views

Expert announced the scale of losses from “gray” Apple equipment: up to 15 billion hryvnias per year

April 17, 06:17 AM • 64559 views

Register of Damages for Ukraine: Who Can Apply for Compensation and Which Categories Will Open by the End of the Year

Exclusive
April 17, 05:54 AM • 83255 views

Under Bullets and Sun: How Ukrainian Gardens Are Changing Despite the War

April 16, 11:59 AM • 113464 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+24°
6.2m/s
26%
Popular news

The occupiers are trying to break through the defense near Borova in Kharkiv region

April 17, 03:57 AM • 51555 views

Top Things You Need to Replace More Often Than You Think

April 17, 05:10 AM • 84559 views

Britain will support the transfer of Taurus to Ukraine, but on one condition - The Telegraph

April 17, 06:42 AM • 42293 views

Motor vehicle insurance will be compensated to veterans and people with disabilities due to the war: Verkhovna Rada approved

08:50 AM • 32927 views

Musk's xAI Grok catches up with ChatGPT and Gemini with "memory" function

09:00 AM • 36262 views
Publications

The gene pool under the bulldozer: why Ukraine may lose decades of breeding work in animal husbandry?

01:35 PM • 566 views

"A dog nicknamed Druzhok is missing", or where Sokur disappeared to

12:47 PM • 12928 views

Under Bullets and Sun: How Ukrainian Gardens Are Changing Despite the War
Exclusive

April 17, 05:54 AM • 83255 views

Top Things You Need to Replace More Often Than You Think

April 17, 05:10 AM • 84700 views

Leak about the search: an ARMA employee could have acted "on instructions", but will be afraid to admit it

April 16, 02:30 PM • 96269 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Elon Musk

Marco Rubio

Vitali Klitschko

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Advertisement
UNN Lite

King Charles III in Easter message: the world needs faith, hope and love

01:03 PM • 2636 views

"The Long Lolita Phase": Natalie Portman talks about sexualization in childhood during filming in Hollywood

09:32 AM • 13974 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

April 16, 09:21 AM • 110993 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 53377 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 53088 views
Actual

TikTok

9K720 Iskander

Shahed-136

Telegram

ChatGPT

In Donetsk region, 2 people died due to Russian shelling, 10 cities were destroyed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 7604 views

Russian troops shelled 10 settlements in Donetsk region, killing two people. Dozens of residential buildings and civilian objects were damaged.

In Donetsk region, 2 people died due to Russian shelling, 10 cities were destroyed

As a result of the Russian shelling, multi-story and private buildings were damaged. The occupiers attacked with drones and artillery.

UNN reports with reference to the Donetsk Region Police and the head of the OVA, Vadym Filashkin.

Details

After the Russian attacks, the police report that hits occurred in 10 settlements. The cities named are: Kostiantynivka, Lyman, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, the villages of Zarichne, Oleksievo-Druzhkivka, Novoselivka, the villages of Zorya, Poltavka, Yablunivka.

48 civilian objects were destroyed, including 41 residential buildings.

- the police write.

Regarding the victims of the shelling

At least 2 people were killed and 2 injured in today's shelling of the Kramatorsk district. In Kostiantynivka, the Russians killed a 53-year-old man and injured 2 people. - Filashkin reports.

Prior to the report of the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, the police informed that as a result of the Russian attacks on the Donetsk region, one person was killed and six were injured.

The enemy attacked Dnipro: three dead, including a child, and 30 injured, including 5 children17.04.25, 07:23 • 3352 views

According to preliminary data from the Donetsk Region Police:

In Pokrovsk, the Russians killed a civilian and damaged a private house.

The enemy struck Myrnohrad with artillery - two civilians were injured. Lyman was attacked by the occupiers with drones and artillery - one person was injured, three private houses and three outbuildings were damaged.

Two injured - in Zarichne. One person was injured in Kostiantynivka. The Russian army dropped nine "KAB-250" air bombs on the Illinivska community.

In Zorya, 23 private and 2 apartment buildings, an educational institution were destroyed, in Poltavka - 11 private houses, 2 civilian cars. In Yablunivka, Illinivska community, an FPV drone damaged a private house.

In Donetsk region, the occupiers shot an unarmed prisoner of war of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, an investigation has been launched - the prosecutor's office16.04.25, 16:50 • 6604 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

WarCrimes and emergencies
Pokrovsk
Donetsk Oblast
Myrnohrad
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Konstantinovka
Brent
$66.76
Bitcoin
$84,772.90
S&P 500
$5,245.11
Tesla
$237.27
Газ TTF
$35.69
Золото
$3,341.81
Ethereum
$1,600.98