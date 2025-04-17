In Donetsk region, 2 people died due to Russian shelling, 10 cities were destroyed

As a result of the Russian shelling, multi-story and private buildings were damaged. The occupiers attacked with drones and artillery.

UNN reports with reference to the Donetsk Region Police and the head of the OVA, Vadym Filashkin.

After the Russian attacks, the police report that hits occurred in 10 settlements. The cities named are: Kostiantynivka, Lyman, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, the villages of Zarichne, Oleksievo-Druzhkivka, Novoselivka, the villages of Zorya, Poltavka, Yablunivka.

48 civilian objects were destroyed, including 41 residential buildings. - the police write.

Regarding the victims of the shelling

At least 2 people were killed and 2 injured in today's shelling of the Kramatorsk district. In Kostiantynivka, the Russians killed a 53-year-old man and injured 2 people. - Filashkin reports.

Prior to the report of the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, the police informed that as a result of the Russian attacks on the Donetsk region, one person was killed and six were injured.

According to preliminary data from the Donetsk Region Police:

In Pokrovsk, the Russians killed a civilian and damaged a private house.

The enemy struck Myrnohrad with artillery - two civilians were injured. Lyman was attacked by the occupiers with drones and artillery - one person was injured, three private houses and three outbuildings were damaged.

Two injured - in Zarichne. One person was injured in Kostiantynivka. The Russian army dropped nine "KAB-250" air bombs on the Illinivska community.

In Zorya, 23 private and 2 apartment buildings, an educational institution were destroyed, in Poltavka - 11 private houses, 2 civilian cars. In Yablunivka, Illinivska community, an FPV drone damaged a private house.

