Most Ukrainians support Zelenskyy and do not want elections before peace: KMIS poll

KISS published the results of a nationwide survey. The study concerned trust in President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, attitudes towards elections, the fight against corruption, and the direction of the country's development. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology.

Details

According to the survey, 59% of Ukrainians trust President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, while 35% do not. The balance of trust-distrust is +24%. Compared to early October, the overall level of trust has not changed significantly.

Regarding elections, only 10% of respondents believe they should be held before a ceasefire. In the event of a ceasefire and security guarantees, 23% support holding elections. At the same time, the majority - 59% - insist that elections are only possible after the full end of the war and the conclusion of a peace agreement.

Corruption and the country's movement

The majority of respondents - 57% - believe that there are real attempts to fight corruption in Ukraine and that there are already positive changes. 35% of respondents believe that Ukraine is hopelessly corrupt. Compared to autumn, this figure has decreased.

Regarding the country's development, 42% of Ukrainians believe that Ukraine is moving towards democracy, and 34% believe it is moving towards authoritarianism. Another 24% could not decide. KISS notes that the proportion of those who see a movement towards democracy remains larger than those who speak of authoritarianism.

The survey was conducted from November 26 to December 29, 2025, using telephone interviews. 1001 respondents from territories controlled by Ukraine participated in it. KISS emphasizes that the results maintain high representativeness and allow for a reliable assessment of public sentiment.

Recall

More than 53% of Ukrainians are categorically against territorial concessions to Russia, while 33% are ready for certain losses. 39% of respondents agree to freeze the front line without official recognition of the occupied territories as Russian.