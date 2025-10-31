Most Ukrainians believe in national unity and are optimistic about the country's future - poll

$42.080.01
Exclusive
10:56 AM • 3470 views
Fugitive Rector Continues to Work at State Biotechnological University: Ministry of Education and Science Ignores Court Verdict Against MP Andriy Odarchenko
Exclusive
09:39 AM • 11612 views
Attackers on the TCC in Odesa near 7 km face 5 to 15 years: the case is being investigated by the SBU
08:46 AM • 19259 views
Truhanov's pre-trial detention measure will be chosen today in the Pechersk court at 2:00 PM
07:56 AM • 10802 views
40-year-old man was detained for the explosion at the post office in Kyiv: he made "souvenirs from ammunition"
07:53 AM • 21950 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with a missile that prompted Trump to withdraw from the nuclear treaty - Reuters
07:20 AM • 21115 views
Warm weather with rain in some regions is heading to Ukraine: a forecaster announced the prediction for November 1 and 2
06:45 AM • 23907 views
IAEA recorded damage to substations critical for nuclear safety after Russia's attack on Ukraine
05:58 AM • 20882 views
Russian attacks overnight damaged railway infrastructure in Sumy and Kharkiv regions: there are changes in the schedule – Ukrzaliznytsia
October 30, 04:50 PM • 43626 views
Restrictions will be in effect around the clock in all regions: how long will the power be cut off in Ukraine tomorrow?
Exclusive
October 30, 04:31 PM • 45115 views
MP-bribe taker Andriy Odarchenko removed from the post of head of the Academic Council of the State Biotechnological University
Publications
Fugitive Rector Continues to Work at State Biotechnological University: Ministry of Education and Science Ignores Court Verdict Against MP Andriy Odarchenko
Exclusive
10:56 AM • 3470 views
Cartoons with a spooky charm: what to watch for HalloweenPhoto10:39 AM • 5268 views
What to plant in November: how to prepare your garden for winter and lay the foundation for a future harvestPhoto09:35 AM • 13463 views
"Pharmacy desert": on the socio-economic consequences of reducing the number of pharmacies in Ukraine October 30, 11:42 AM • 61851 views
Preferential taxation of electric vehicles: will the price increase if benefits are canceled, and what will happen to the market?
Exclusive
October 30, 11:00 AM • 80129 views
Most Ukrainians believe in national unity and are optimistic about the country's future - poll

Kyiv • UNN

 • 234 views

Over 60% of Ukrainians believe they are moving towards national unity, and 56% are optimistic about their country's future.

Most Ukrainians believe in national unity and are optimistic about the country's future - poll

More than 60% of Ukrainians believe they are moving towards national cohesion and overcoming contradictions, and 56% are optimistic about their country's future. This is reported by UNN with reference to a survey by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS).

Details

The survey was conducted from September 19 to October 5 of the current year. 1008 respondents, Ukrainian citizens aged 18 and older, were interviewed in all regions controlled by the Ukrainian government.

More than two-thirds of respondents (63%) are convinced that Ukrainians are overcoming internal contradictions. At the same time, 30% believe that society is becoming divided.

In regional terms, this trend is positive throughout Ukraine, but in the western regions of Ukraine, the level of optimism is somewhat lower.

The youngest respondents (18-29 years old) remain more pessimistic about Ukraine's future. 49% of those surveyed believe that in 10 years Ukraine will be a prosperous country, while among older Ukrainians this figure reaches 60%.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that more than 90% of Ukrainian citizens have a negative attitude towards the Russian Federation and its citizens. 82% of KIIS respondents believe that Russians should not be allowed into Ukraine.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyPolitics
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Kyiv International Institute of Sociology
Ukraine