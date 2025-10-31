Most Ukrainians believe in national unity and are optimistic about the country's future - poll

More than 60% of Ukrainians believe they are moving towards national cohesion and overcoming contradictions, and 56% are optimistic about their country's future. This is reported by UNN with reference to a survey by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS).

The survey was conducted from September 19 to October 5 of the current year. 1008 respondents, Ukrainian citizens aged 18 and older, were interviewed in all regions controlled by the Ukrainian government.

More than two-thirds of respondents (63%) are convinced that Ukrainians are overcoming internal contradictions. At the same time, 30% believe that society is becoming divided.

In regional terms, this trend is positive throughout Ukraine, but in the western regions of Ukraine, the level of optimism is somewhat lower.

The youngest respondents (18-29 years old) remain more pessimistic about Ukraine's future. 49% of those surveyed believe that in 10 years Ukraine will be a prosperous country, while among older Ukrainians this figure reaches 60%.

