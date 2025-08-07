Most Ukrainians reject Russia's "peace plan," which is capitulation - poll data

An absolute majority of Ukrainians are categorically against the so-called "peace plan" of the Russian Federation, which, in essence, means Ukraine's capitulation. This is stated in a survey by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology, reports UNN.

Details

The survey was conducted from July 23 to August 4, 2025, using telephone interviews based on a random sample of mobile phone numbers (with random generation of phone numbers). 1022 respondents were interviewed in the territory controlled by Ukraine.

Sociologists modeled "plans" for ending the war – from the Russian Federation, the USA, and Europe together with Ukraine. At the same time, respondents were not told the source of the "plans" to avoid biased attitudes during responses.

The survey results are as follows:

76% of Ukrainians are categorically against the Russian "plan" to end the war. This entails Ukraine's refusal to join NATO, official recognition of Russian control over the territories of Crimea, Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia regions, reduction of the number of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and cancellation of sanctions against Russia by the USA and the EU. In May 2025, there were more such people – 82%. Instead, 17% answered that they could agree to the Kremlin's terms;

39% of respondents are ready to agree to the peace initiatives of the USA. They foresee the preservation of Russian control over the occupied territories, official recognition of Crimea as Russian by the USA, security guarantees for Ukraine from the EU, and the lifting of sanctions against Russia by the USA and the EU. At the same time, 49% of respondents are against it (in May, there were 62% such people);

54% of respondents are ready to agree to the peace plan of Europe and Ukraine. This means that Ukraine receives security guarantees from the EU and the USA, Russia retains control over the occupied territories, but no one in the world recognizes this, sanctions will be eased after the establishment of lasting peace, and Ukraine will move towards the EU. 30% consider this plan unacceptable.

