76% of Ukrainians believe in victory with Western support - poll

Kyiv • UNN

 • 550 views

The majority of Ukrainians (76%) believe that Ukraine can win the war if there is sufficient weapons, financial, and sanctions support from the West. Only 15% do not believe in victory even under such conditions, according to a survey by the Razumkov Centre.

An absolute majority of Ukrainian citizens are confident that the country can win the war if it receives enough weapons, financial aid, and sanctions support from the West. According to the poll, 76% share this opinion, while only 15% consider victory impossible even under such conditions, writes UNN with reference to data from the Razumkov Center.

Details

According to the poll, "76% believe in the possibility of victory in the war if Ukraine is properly supported by sanctions policy and receives enough weapons and money."

15% of Ukrainians believe that even under such conditions, Ukraine cannot win. The remaining 9% could not decide on an answer.

KMS also adds that in December 2023 and September 2024, a survey was conducted with a slightly different wording. In particular, it was not about "victory" but about "achieving success."

Thus, in September 2024, 81% believed that Ukraine could achieve success, and 14% believed that it was impossible even with proper support from the West. Compared to today's indicator, the difference in answers is not significant.

That is, it can be reasonably assumed that over the past year there has been no significant decrease in faith in the possibility of victory, and at the same time, for a convincing majority, victory is possible – with proper support from the West (from which no troops are expected to be sent, but at least effective sanctions and sufficient provision of weapons are expected)

- analysts add.

Perception of conditional peace plans of Europe-Ukraine and Russia

The latest KMS poll also showed how Ukrainians feel about possible peace scenarios – from Europe and Ukraine and from Russia. Researchers prepared abbreviated versions of two plans and read them to respondents without specifying authorship to find out how ready they were to accept them.

The plan of Europe and Ukraine provided for security guarantees from the West, stable supplies of weapons and finances, protection of the sky from attacks, movement towards the EU, and maintaining sanctions against Russia until real peace. At the same time, the current front line would have to be frozen, but without international recognition of the occupied territories as belonging to the Russian Federation.

Russia's plan included the complete lifting of sanctions, the official status of the Russian language, a reduction in the Ukrainian army, a refusal of NATO and Western weapons. It would also require the withdrawal of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from part of Donetsk region, official recognition of Crimea and "L/DPR" as belonging to Russia, and consolidation of its control over parts of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions.

The results were unambiguous:

  • 75% of Ukrainians categorically rejected the Russian plan, only 17% expressed readiness to accept it;
    • 74% are ready to approve the option of Europe and Ukraine, although without much enthusiasm. 15% are against.

      Regarding the perception of the results:

      • 65% consider Russia's plan a failure for Ukraine, only 7% - a success, and 19% called it a "50/50" compromise;
        • 30% perceived the plan of Europe and Ukraine as a success, 44% - as a compromise, and only 18% - as a defeat.

          Most Ukrainians want to build a future in Ukraine and believe in victory - poll22.08.25, 14:40 • 4091 view

          Yevhen Ustimenko

