More than 80% of citizens believe that Ukraine did not do enough to prepare for the Russian open invasion. This is reported by UNN with reference to a survey by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology.

Details

The survey was conducted from September 19 to 28, 2025, in all regions controlled by the government of Ukraine. 1029 respondents, Ukrainian citizens aged 18 and older, were interviewed.

According to the survey, 37% of respondents believe that Ukraine rather made insufficient efforts, although it did do something. At the same time, 44% believe that Ukraine's preparation efforts were absolutely insufficient.

16% of respondents believe that Ukraine did rather or completely enough to prepare for the Russian attack. 14% believe that Ukraine rather did enough, although there were some miscalculations. Only 2% believe that Ukraine did everything completely sufficiently.

The survey results indicate that there is no clear consensus among the population and no clear vision of the reasons for insufficient preparation for the invasion. A relative majority of respondents said that the political authorities failed to make the necessary efforts.

Another large part of the respondents stated that most of the Ukrainian population did not believe in the possibility of a full-scale Russian invasion and did not prepare for it.

Recall

According to the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology, the share of citizens in Ukraine who support elections before the end of the war, provided that hostilities cease and security guarantees are provided, has increased to 22%.