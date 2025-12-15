$42.190.08
Trust in NATO and the US in Ukraine has significantly decreased, while the EU and Zelenskyy maintain their positions - poll

Kyiv • UNN

 • 54 views

A KMIS poll showed a significant drop in Ukrainians' trust in NATO and the US, while trust in the European Union and President Zelenskyy remains stable. Only 9% of citizens support elections during the war.

Trust in NATO and the US in Ukraine has significantly decreased, while the EU and Zelenskyy maintain their positions - poll

In Ukraine, trust in NATO and the United States of America has significantly decreased. At the same time, trust in the European Union and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has not changed, with only 9% of citizens supporting elections during the war. This is evidenced by the results of a survey by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology, reported by UNN.

Details

This survey was conducted between November 26 and December 13, 2025. It involved 547 respondents aged 18 and older – the survey took place in all regions controlled by the government of Ukraine.

NATO, EU and USA

According to the KMIS survey, 49% trust the EU, and 23% do not trust it (in December 2024, it was 46% and 19%, meaning almost no change). The remaining 27% answered "hard to say for sure." At the same time, 21% trust the USA (a decrease from 41% in December 2024), and 48% do not trust it (an increase from 24% in December 2024). The remaining 32% could not make up their minds.

34% trust NATO (a decrease from 43% in December 2024), and 41% do not trust it (an increase from 25%). The remaining 25% could not make up their minds.

Zelenskyy

According to the survey data, 61% of Ukrainians trust Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and 32% do not trust him. The balance of trust-distrust is +29%. In early October, the trust indicators were almost identical.

At the same time, the President's trust indicators are dynamic. Among respondents surveyed in November (November 26-30), 49% trusted Zelenskyy, and among respondents surveyed in December (December 1-13) – 63% (and in the week of December 8-13 – 65%).

Recall

According to the KMIS survey, almost three-quarters (72%) of Ukrainians are ready for peace with a frozen front and security guarantees - the same number oppose peace without guarantees.

Also in this survey, over 57% of Ukrainians stated that the reason for the lack of electricity is Russian strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure. Another 29% blame the Ukrainian authorities for this: they believe that the authorities did not take sufficient measures to prepare for massive Russian shelling.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyPolitics
