Zelenskyy's refusal risks angering Trump - NYT

$41.460.00
48.280.00
ukenru
06:10 AM • 19051 views
Zelenskyy reacted to the Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska: Ukraine is ready for real solutions for peace, but will not give land to the occupier
August 8, 10:42 PM • 120020 views
Trump stated he will meet with Putin on August 15 in Alaska
August 8, 03:03 PM • 76426 views
EU Council approved decision to provide Ukraine with 3.056 billion euros within the framework of the Ukraine Facility - Svyrydenko
August 8, 02:38 PM • 203758 views
GUR fighters hit the Yenisei radar in Crimea: what other rare Russian radar systems Ukraine has destroyedPhotoVideo
Exclusive
August 8, 01:00 PM • 196589 views
Will Ukraine lose control over the Mi-8 repair market? The decision of the State Aviation Service caused a stir and suspicions of treason
Exclusive
August 8, 12:43 PM • 92417 views
Passing the Military Medical Commission (MMC) during martial law: what conscripts need to know
August 8, 10:49 AM • 139799 views
Trump and Putin could meet as early as Monday, Rome among options - Fox News
Exclusive
August 8, 09:44 AM • 76263 views
Shooting at Cherkasy "McDonald's": details of the incident revealed
August 8, 09:33 AM • 54798 views
The Supreme Court put an end to the case of Concord Bank without considering its merits - Olena Sosedka
August 8, 09:21 AM • 38715 views
Government made an economic forecast: under the worst-case scenario - 2.4% GDP growth and 9.9% inflation
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+25°
2m/s
49%
754mm
Popular news
Trucks allowed to move during curfew in two regionsAugust 9, 12:47 AM • 52107 views
Resistance: Russians force residents in TOT of Ukraine to install spy messengerAugust 9, 01:33 AM • 52020 views
Romania suspects Russia of deliberately spoiling Azerbaijani oilAugust 9, 02:00 AM • 24303 views
Putin awarded the Order of Lenin to a CIA employee whose son died fighting for RussiaAugust 9, 03:19 AM • 32869 views
Ukraine synchronized this year's sanctions against Russia with the US: Zelenskyy enacted the NSDC decision07:36 AM • 11975 views
Publications
GUR fighters hit the Yenisei radar in Crimea: what other rare Russian radar systems Ukraine has destroyedPhotoVideoAugust 8, 02:38 PM • 203747 views
Ukraine's anti-corruption bodies should pay attention to the activities of MP Serhiy KuzminykhPhotoAugust 8, 02:30 PM • 128697 views
Will Ukraine lose control over the Mi-8 repair market? The decision of the State Aviation Service caused a stir and suspicions of treason
Exclusive
August 8, 01:00 PM • 196577 views
Top ways to cook an incredibly delicious omeletPhotoAugust 8, 11:15 AM • 201816 views
A third of graduates found jobs, while some had to retrain: The Employment Service spoke about the situation on the labor market
Exclusive
August 8, 09:00 AM • 146426 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
J. D. Vance
Marco Rubio
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Alaska
White House
Kherson
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Top ways to cook an incredibly delicious omeletPhotoAugust 8, 11:15 AM • 201816 views
For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the worldPhotoAugust 7, 11:02 AM • 190759 views
Netflix presented the first part of the second season of "Wednesday": more mysteries and family dramasAugust 6, 10:39 AM • 202919 views
"House of the Dragon" star Matt Smith joins "Star Wars" - MediaAugust 6, 07:07 AM • 206374 views
Rapper Diddy appealed to Trump for a pardon - reportAugust 6, 05:58 AM • 193435 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Bild
Tesla Model Y
Financial Times
The New York Times

Zelenskyy's refusal risks angering Trump - NYT

Kyiv • UNN

 • 328 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's refusal after statements regarding territories risks angering Trump, who seeks a peace agreement.

Zelenskyy's refusal risks angering Trump - NYT

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's rejection of territorial concessions risks angering US President Donald Trump, writes The New York Times, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to the publication, Zelenskyy on Saturday "categorically rejected" President Trump's proposal that a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia could include "some exchange of territories" - a plan that would effectively mean transferring land to Moscow.

Zelenskyy reacted to the Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska: Ukraine is ready for real solutions for peace, but will not give land to the occupier09.08.25, 09:10 • 19068 views

"Zelenskyy's blunt refusal risks angering Trump, who has made a peace deal between Ukraine and Russia one of his main foreign policy goals, even if it means accepting terms unfavorable to Kyiv. In the past, Trump has criticized Ukraine for insisting on what he considered stubborn demands for a ceasefire, and for being 'not ready for peace,'" the publication writes.

Zelenskyy's position, as the publication writes, reflects a widespread opinion in Ukraine that surrendering territories for the sake of ending the war is unacceptable. A recent poll by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology showed that slightly more than half of Ukrainians believe that "under no circumstances" should the country cede land, "even if it makes the war longer and threatens the preservation of independence."

Recall

US President Donald Trump announced that he would meet with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Alaska on August 15.

As reported, Putin presented the Trump administration with a proposal for a ceasefire in Ukraine, which involves significant territorial concessions from Ukraine. This refers to the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, after the announcement of the Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska, stated Ukraine's readiness for real solutions for peace, but emphasized that Ukrainians would not give their land to the occupier. He stressed that the answer to the territorial question is already in the Constitution of Ukraine.

Trump's special envoy Witkoff misunderstood Putin - Bild09.08.25, 12:42 • 3812 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
Alaska
Donetsk Oblast
Luhansk Oblast
Kyiv International Institute of Sociology
The New York Times
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Kyiv