Trump's special envoy Witkoff misunderstood Putin - Bild

$41.460.00
48.280.00
ukenru
06:10 AM • 19015 views
Zelenskyy reacted to the Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska: Ukraine is ready for real solutions for peace, but will not give land to the occupier
August 8, 10:42 PM • 119877 views
Trump stated he will meet with Putin on August 15 in Alaska
August 8, 03:03 PM • 76370 views
EU Council approved decision to provide Ukraine with 3.056 billion euros within the framework of the Ukraine Facility - Svyrydenko
August 8, 02:38 PM • 203640 views
GUR fighters hit the Yenisei radar in Crimea: what other rare Russian radar systems Ukraine has destroyedPhotoVideo
Exclusive
August 8, 01:00 PM • 196485 views
Will Ukraine lose control over the Mi-8 repair market? The decision of the State Aviation Service caused a stir and suspicions of treason
Exclusive
August 8, 12:43 PM • 92400 views
Passing the Military Medical Commission (MMC) during martial law: what conscripts need to know
August 8, 10:49 AM • 139787 views
Trump and Putin could meet as early as Monday, Rome among options - Fox News
Exclusive
August 8, 09:44 AM • 76260 views
Shooting at Cherkasy "McDonald's": details of the incident revealed
August 8, 09:33 AM • 54795 views
The Supreme Court put an end to the case of Concord Bank without considering its merits - Olena Sosedka
August 8, 09:21 AM • 38715 views
Government made an economic forecast: under the worst-case scenario - 2.4% GDP growth and 9.9% inflation
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+25°
2m/s
49%
754mm
Popular news
Trucks allowed to move during curfew in two regionsAugust 9, 12:47 AM • 52107 views
Resistance: Russians force residents in TOT of Ukraine to install spy messengerAugust 9, 01:33 AM • 52020 views
Romania suspects Russia of deliberately spoiling Azerbaijani oilAugust 9, 02:00 AM • 24303 views
Putin awarded the Order of Lenin to a CIA employee whose son died fighting for RussiaAugust 9, 03:19 AM • 32869 views
Ukraine synchronized this year's sanctions against Russia with the US: Zelenskyy enacted the NSDC decision07:36 AM • 11975 views
Publications
GUR fighters hit the Yenisei radar in Crimea: what other rare Russian radar systems Ukraine has destroyedPhotoVideoAugust 8, 02:38 PM • 203627 views
Ukraine's anti-corruption bodies should pay attention to the activities of MP Serhiy KuzminykhPhotoAugust 8, 02:30 PM • 128630 views
Will Ukraine lose control over the Mi-8 repair market? The decision of the State Aviation Service caused a stir and suspicions of treason
Exclusive
August 8, 01:00 PM • 196475 views
Top ways to cook an incredibly delicious omeletPhotoAugust 8, 11:15 AM • 201718 views
A third of graduates found jobs, while some had to retrain: The Employment Service spoke about the situation on the labor market
Exclusive
August 8, 09:00 AM • 146365 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
J. D. Vance
Marco Rubio
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Alaska
White House
Kherson
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Top ways to cook an incredibly delicious omeletPhotoAugust 8, 11:15 AM • 201718 views
For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the worldPhotoAugust 7, 11:02 AM • 190722 views
Netflix presented the first part of the second season of "Wednesday": more mysteries and family dramasAugust 6, 10:39 AM • 202883 views
"House of the Dragon" star Matt Smith joins "Star Wars" - MediaAugust 6, 07:07 AM • 206341 views
Rapper Diddy appealed to Trump for a pardon - reportAugust 6, 05:58 AM • 193399 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Bild
Tesla Model Y
Financial Times
The New York Times

Trump's special envoy Witkoff misunderstood Putin - Bild

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3796 views

Steve Witkoff, Donald Trump's special envoy, misinterpreted Putin's statements regarding ceasefire conditions.

Trump's special envoy Witkoff misunderstood Putin - Bild

US President Donald Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, "misunderstood" Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. This is reported by the German publication BILD, citing sources, according to UNN.

Details

"Vladimir Putin still wants full control over the Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions. He only offered a partial ceasefire – a refusal to attack energy facilities and large cities in the rear. But not a comprehensive ceasefire," a BILD source stated.

The publication emphasizes that the US, on the contrary, proposed freezing the war along the current front line in exchange for a broad lifting of sanctions and new economic agreements with Russia. According to BILD, the Kremlin was unwilling to accept this proposal.

The publication also notes that US special envoy Steve Witkoff misunderstood Putin's statements and took them for a concession. For example, he interpreted Russia's required "peaceful withdrawal" of Ukrainians from Kherson and Zaporizhzhia as an offer of a "peaceful withdrawal" of Russians from these same regions, reported by BILD.

"Witkoff doesn't know what he's talking about," a Ukrainian official stated. According to the publication, representatives of the German government share this assessment.

As BILD learned, a conference call took place recently in the evening between the US – specifically special envoy Witkoff, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Vice President J.D. Vance – and European partners. The Europeans got the impression that the Americans themselves had not yet come to a common understanding of what was happening. This was primarily related to Witkoff, whose statements about his conversation with Putin in the Kremlin were perceived as confusing, the publication writes. To the Europeans, he seemed overwhelmed and incompetent when discussing territorial issues.

"In addition, there seem to be disagreements between Witkoff and Rubio regarding Europe's role. The Secretary of State emphasized that Europeans should be involved in the negotiation process, while Vance and Witkoff only wanted to inform Europe about the results of Trump's further steps," the publication adds.

Recall

US President Donald Trump announced that he would meet with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Alaska on August 15.

As reported, Putin presented the Trump administration with a proposal for a ceasefire in Ukraine, which involves significant territorial concessions from Ukraine. This refers to the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, after the announcement of the Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska, stated Ukraine's readiness for real solutions for peace, but emphasized that Ukrainians would not give their land to the occupier. He stressed that the answer to the territorial question is already in the Constitution of Ukraine.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
Marco Rubio
J. D. Vance
Bild
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine