US President Donald Trump will pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to agree to cede those territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions that the aggressor country failed to occupy and are currently controlled by Kyiv. This is stated in a BBC material, reports UNN.

The publication indicates that almost the entire Luhansk region is already under Russian control, while Ukraine controls about 30% of the territories of the Donetsk region, including several key cities and fortifications that were defended "at the cost of tens of thousands of Ukrainian lives."

Both regions, known as Donbas, are rich in minerals and industry. Ceding them to Russia now would be a tragedy. It is Ukrainian territory. And the people of these regions, especially miners, played a huge role in strengthening Ukrainian identity - the media quotes Ukrainian historian Yaroslav Hrytsak.

The authors cite KMIS poll data, according to which about 75% of Ukrainians oppose any official transfer of land to Russia.

But Ukraine is also deeply tired of war. Hundreds of thousands of soldiers and civilians have been killed and wounded since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. People long for an end to suffering, especially in Donbas.

And yet, in Ukraine, it is unclear by what mechanism such an agreement could even be reached. Any official transfer of the country's territory requires parliamentary approval and a nationwide referendum - the article says.

According to MP Inna Sovsun, "there is no real understanding of what the procedure should be."

Does the president just sign an agreement? Should the government do it? Parliament? There is no established legal procedure, because, you know, the authors of the constitution did not think about it - says Sovsun.

The publication adds that the situation may become clearer after Zelensky talks with Trump in Washington on Monday.

"Despite the dissatisfaction left by the Alaska summit, there was one possible glimmer of good news for Ukraine. Trump, it seems, changed his position on security guarantees after the summit, hinting that he is ready to join Europe and offer Ukraine military protection from future Russian attacks," the authors summarize.

During the summit in Anchorage, Putin proposed to end the war in Ukraine in exchange for full control over Donbas. Donald Trump supports these conditions and urges Zelensky to accept the offer.

Meanwhile, President Zelensky stated that the Constitution of Ukraine makes it impossible to abandon territory. He emphasized that real negotiations can begin on the current front line, which is supported by Europeans.

