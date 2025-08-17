Trump to meet Zelensky one-on-one, without European leaders - Bild

US President Donald Trump has refused a joint meeting with European leaders and will receive Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky alone. This was reported by Bild, according to UNN.

As stated in the publication, only after the one-on-one talks between the President of Ukraine and the US will representatives of the EU and NATO join them. A joint working dinner and discussion in an expanded format are planned.

In addition to Merz and von der Leyen, the delegation will also include French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

US President Donald Trump reposted a message on social media stating that Ukraine should be prepared to lose part of its territory to Russia in order not to lose even more.