"Hit Putin with a hammer": US Vice President during Trump's first term made a harsh call to his former boss

Former US Vice President Mike Pence stated that Donald Trump should "hit with a hammer" Russian dictator Vladimir Putin using additional secondary sanctions. This is reported by Fox News, informs UNN.

Details

Pence called Trump's style in dealing with dictators a "velvet glove" approach, but said he believes the "hammer needs to strike, and it needs to strike immediately." Specifically, according to him, Trump should "call and ask" Senate Majority Leader John Thune "to immediately pass the secondary sanctions bill, which is supported by virtually everyone in the United States Senate."

A combination of engagement, but also giving Putin a clear understanding that we are prepared to take actions that will literally cripple his economy, especially if we double down on our security assistance to Ukraine - said Pence.

He emphasized that "the last thing we want to see is for Putin to use this latest delay as an excuse to prolong this war well into winter."

We literally have to do both things, namely: sanctions must be on the president's desk, available for his signature, while negotiations begin. This is the most important way to ensure real progress towards a peace agreement - emphasized the politician.

The publication adds that Pence, who served as vice president during Trump's first term, recalled how Putin attacked Georgia during President George W. Bush's time, attacked Crimea during President Barack Obama's time, and invaded Ukraine after "that disastrous withdrawal" of troops from Afghanistan during President Joe Biden's time.

"Putin made no secret that he wants to restore the old Soviet sphere of influence, what we called the evil empire in Eastern Europe. I think Putin only understands strength. While the president and his diplomatic team are engaged in this repeated approach to Putin. ... Putin will not stop until he is stopped," Pence summarized.

Recall

In May, former US Vice President Mike Pence stated that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin does not seek peace – he seeks to seize all of Ukraine.

