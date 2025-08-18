"Hit Putin with a hammer": US Vice President during Trump's first term made a harsh call to his former boss

$41.450.00
48.440.00
ukenru
06:51 PM • 6570 views
Coalition of the Willing is ready to deploy deterrence forces in Ukraine and take the sky and sea under protection - statement
August 17, 05:11 PM • 13204 views
Kyiv residents warned about loud noises in the city center on August 17: what happened
Exclusive
August 17, 10:14 AM • 30762 views
In Oleksandriia, Kirovohrad region, a woman accidentally ran over her daughter
Exclusive
August 17, 07:17 AM • 61488 views
Turning Point Week: What Awaits All Zodiac Signs August 18–24
August 16, 12:47 PM • 125084 views
We have successes in extremely difficult areas near Dobropillia and Pokrovsk: Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff
Exclusive
August 16, 10:46 AM • 84407 views
Trump-Putin Summit in Alaska: What Has Changed for Ukraine
August 16, 09:52 AM • 82301 views
European leaders made a statement after talking with Zelenskyy and Trump about the Alaska summit: what they said about territories and security guarantees
August 16, 08:59 AM • 66601 views
Zelenskyy to arrive at the White House on Monday, then a possible meeting with Putin - Trump
August 16, 07:28 AM • 54531 views
Zelenskyy confirmed a lengthy conversation with Trump about the results of the summit with Putin: heading to Washington on Monday
August 15, 11:06 PM • 248093 views
We could not find full understanding, there is no agreement yet: Trump on negotiations with Putin
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+15°
0m/s
68%
747mm
Popular news
Trump shared a post that Ukraine should be ready to lose part of its territory to Russia, so as not to lose morePhotoAugust 17, 03:09 PM • 10088 views
Trump to meet Zelensky one-on-one, without European leaders - BildAugust 17, 03:35 PM • 24582 views
Zelenskyy responded to proposals regarding territorial concessions to RussiaAugust 17, 04:24 PM • 6096 views
Israel prepares to resettle Palestinians from combat zones in the Gaza Strip: what is knownAugust 17, 04:52 PM • 7968 views
Mass protests in Israel for the return of hostages and an end to the war in the Gaza StripPhoto07:19 PM • 7622 views
Publications
Turning Point Week: What Awaits All Zodiac Signs August 18–24
Exclusive
August 17, 07:17 AM • 61489 views
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 15, 11:14 AM • 367427 views
Mi-8s destroy Russian drones, and their repair will be controlled by a company from the orbit of the Russian military-industrial complex - whose benefit is this decision?August 15, 10:28 AM • 318246 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 15, 09:48 AM • 321560 views
Festive table for the Dormition of the Theotokos: a selection of proven pie recipesPhotoAugust 15, 07:14 AM • 328053 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ursula von der Leyen
Child
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Brussels
France
White House
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Charles III modernized Sandringham: solar energy powers the entire estate and part of the national gridAugust 17, 11:21 AM • 22922 views
"The Devil Wears Prada" sequel: it became known who will play the new husband of editor-in-chief Miranda PriestlyAugust 17, 07:47 AM • 22248 views
In the USA, a woman found a white diamond worth almost $30,000 in a diamond parkPhotoVideoAugust 16, 07:05 AM • 58147 views
Record Martian meteorite for $5.3 million and its sale provoked an international scandalAugust 16, 03:37 AM • 47676 views
Actor Tom Cruise declined Trump's invitation to the Kennedy Center HonorsAugust 15, 08:50 PM • 115954 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Bild
Truth Social
Football
Shahed-136

"Hit Putin with a hammer": US Vice President during Trump's first term made a harsh call to his former boss

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26 views

Former US Vice President Mike Pence called on Donald Trump to impose secondary sanctions against Russia. He emphasized that this would destroy the Russian economy and accelerate the conclusion of a peace agreement.

"Hit Putin with a hammer": US Vice President during Trump's first term made a harsh call to his former boss

Former US Vice President Mike Pence stated that Donald Trump should "hit with a hammer" Russian dictator Vladimir Putin using additional secondary sanctions. This is reported by Fox News, informs UNN.

Details

Pence called Trump's style in dealing with dictators a "velvet glove" approach, but said he believes the "hammer needs to strike, and it needs to strike immediately." Specifically, according to him, Trump should "call and ask" Senate Majority Leader John Thune "to immediately pass the secondary sanctions bill, which is supported by virtually everyone in the United States Senate."

A combination of engagement, but also giving Putin a clear understanding that we are prepared to take actions that will literally cripple his economy, especially if we double down on our security assistance to Ukraine

- said Pence.

He emphasized that "the last thing we want to see is for Putin to use this latest delay as an excuse to prolong this war well into winter."

We literally have to do both things, namely: sanctions must be on the president's desk, available for his signature, while negotiations begin. This is the most important way to ensure real progress towards a peace agreement

- emphasized the politician.

The publication adds that Pence, who served as vice president during Trump's first term, recalled how Putin attacked Georgia during President George W. Bush's time, attacked Crimea during President Barack Obama's time, and invaded Ukraine after "that disastrous withdrawal" of troops from Afghanistan during President Joe Biden's time.

"Putin made no secret that he wants to restore the old Soviet sphere of influence, what we called the evil empire in Eastern Europe. I think Putin only understands strength. While the president and his diplomatic team are engaged in this repeated approach to Putin. ... Putin will not stop until he is stopped," Pence summarized.

Recall

In May, former US Vice President Mike Pence stated that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin does not seek peace – he seeks to seize all of Ukraine.

Ukraine did not start this war: Pence responds to Trump's remarks19.02.25, 21:59 • 46816 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
Mike Pence
United States Senate
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine