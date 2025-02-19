Mike Pence, who served as Vice President of the United States during Donald Trump's first term, criticized the American leader's statements about official Kyiv. He emphasized that Ukraine did not start the war, but Russia did, UNN reports.

Mr. President, Ukraine did not start this war. Russia launched an unprovoked and brutal invasion that took hundreds of thousands of lives. The road to peace must be built on the truth - Pence wrote in X.

He also added an article from Foxnews, which is Trump's favorite TV channel, with the news of February 24, 2022: "russia invades ukraine in biggest european attack since world war ii".

Addendum

US President Donald Trump sharply criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, calling him a "dictator without elections.

Trump also claimedthat the US has spent $350 billion on "a war that cannot be won." He accused Zelenskyy of abandoning the election and disappearing half of the aid provided.

U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance warned Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy against "attacking" U.S. President Donald Trump, saying that publicly "slandering" him could only backfire.