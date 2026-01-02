More than half of Ukrainians oppose territorial concessions to Russia - KMIS poll

More than 53% of Ukrainians are categorically against territorial concessions to Russia, 33% are generally ready for certain territorial losses, and 14% could not make up their minds. At the same time, 39% are ready for a freeze of the front line at current positions without official recognition of the occupied territories as Russian regions. This is reported by UNN with reference to a survey by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology.

Details

This survey was conducted from November 26 to December 29, 2025. 1001 Ukrainian citizens aged 18 and older were interviewed. The survey was conducted in the territories controlled by the government of Ukraine.

58% of respondents opposed the official recognition of certain territories as part of the Russian Federation. At the same time, 25% of Ukrainians are ready to accept the recognition of certain territories, and another 17% of citizens could not make up their minds.

Recall

According to a survey by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology, the vast majority of Ukrainians (78%) continue to believe that Ukraine did not do enough to prepare for the Russian invasion. At the same time, in September 2025, there were 81% of such people.