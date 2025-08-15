Only 42% of Ukrainians know about the new Prime Minister Svyrydenko - poll

Only 42% of Ukrainians stated that they know Ukraine's Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko and can assess her activities without specifying her position: among them, 11% trust her, according to a survey by KIIS, writes UNN.

Details

On July 17, 2025, the Verkhovna Rada appointed Yulia Svyrydenko as Prime Minister of Ukraine. Sociologists checked how knowledge of this position affects citizens' attitudes.

When the question did not specify that Svyrydenko is the head of the government, only 42% of respondents said they knew her and could assess her. Among them, there were more who distrusted her (19%) than those who trusted her (11%), and another 13% had an undecided attitude.

If it is stated that she is the Prime Minister, 76% of respondents answer that they know her. In this case, the share of trust increases to 31%, and distrust to 26%.

Among those who know Svyrydenko, without specifying her position, trust and distrust are distributed as 25% to 45% (30% undecided). With the clarification of the position, it is 41% to 34% respectively (25% undecided).

The regional breakdown showed: if premiership is mentioned, the highest trust is recorded in the West and East, while in the Center and South, there is almost parity between trust and distrust.

Expectations from the new government are as follows: 45% believe that nothing will change, 33% have no clear opinion, 18% expect improvement, and 4% predict deterioration.

For reference

The survey was conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) from July 23 to August 4, 2025, as part of the all-Ukrainian "Omnibus". The study was carried out using telephone interviews (CATI) based on a random sample of mobile numbers with subsequent statistical weighting.

The survey covered 1022 respondents in all regions of Ukraine controlled by the Government of Ukraine. The sample included citizens aged 18 and over who resided in the controlled territory; residents of temporarily occupied territories (except internally displaced persons who moved) and citizens who left abroad after February 24, 2022, were not included.

The formal statistical error for the entire sample does not exceed 4.1% (with a probability of 0.95 and a design effect of 1.3). Due to the experimental format – half of the respondents received one question wording, the other half – another – the subsamples were 509 and 513 people, for whom the error does not exceed 5.8%. In wartime conditions, possible systematic deviations related to the specifics of data collection are added to the formal error.