Only 42% of Ukrainians know about the new Prime Minister Svyrydenko - poll

Judges deviated from the Supreme Court's own practice when considering the case of Concord Bank - ex-judge
Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Russian port "Olya" in the Astrakhan region
Trump's negotiations with Putin in Alaska: White House released meeting schedule
"Alaska Supports Ukraine": A large-scale rally is taking place in Anchorage on the eve of the Trump-Putin meeting
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
Dietary supplements under fire: who benefits from pushing out dietary supplements from Ukraine
"This can be qualified as undermining national security" - Oleksiy Baganets on the decision of the State Aviation Service regarding Mi-8
Zelenskyy announced a new exchange: 84 people returned, including those held since 2014
The Supreme Court recused itself from fulfilling its constitutional duties in the case of Concord Bank - retired judge
Kursk under attack by unknown drones: there are casualties and destruction
Plane with Kremlin pool journalists landed in Alaska
Syzran Refinery under attack by unknown drones: over 10 explosions heard
Sudden downpour in the Himalayas: at least 46 dead, over 200 missing
Ukraine to be covered by an anticyclone on August 15: where to expect up to +35°C
Festive table for the Dormition of the Theotokos: a selection of proven pie recipes
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
Exclusive
August 14, 02:49 PM • 146722 views
Trump and Putin's meeting in Alaska: what is known so far
Dietary supplements under fire: who benefits from pushing out dietary supplements from Ukraine
Exclusive
August 14, 01:54 PM • 175864 views
Top nutritious and healthy snacks for a busy workday
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Binyamin Netanyahu
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yulia Svyrydenko
Ukraine
United States
Alaska
Donetsk Oblast
White House
Netflix showed a trailer for the second part of the second season of "Wednesday"
Priscilla Presley accused of "unplugging" daughter from life support: musician's widow rejected $50 million lawsuit
Balenciaga sells a bag resembling a supermarket package for $1000
Daughter of former US President Joe Biden, Ashley, files for divorce after 13 years of marriage
Tony Stark's car from "Avengers" to appear in public for the first time
Only 42% of Ukrainians know about the new Prime Minister Svyrydenko - poll

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3210 views

Only 42% of Ukrainians know Yulia Svyrydenko without specifying her position, and 11% of them trust her. When her premiership is mentioned, her recognition increases to 76%, and trust to 31%.

Only 42% of Ukrainians know about the new Prime Minister Svyrydenko - poll

Only 42% of Ukrainians stated that they know Ukraine's Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko and can assess her activities without specifying her position: among them, 11% trust her, according to a survey by KIIS, writes UNN.

Details

On July 17, 2025, the Verkhovna Rada appointed Yulia Svyrydenko as Prime Minister of Ukraine. Sociologists checked how knowledge of this position affects citizens' attitudes.

When the question did not specify that Svyrydenko is the head of the government, only 42% of respondents said they knew her and could assess her. Among them, there were more who distrusted her (19%) than those who trusted her (11%), and another 13% had an undecided attitude.

If it is stated that she is the Prime Minister, 76% of respondents answer that they know her. In this case, the share of trust increases to 31%, and distrust to 26%.

Among those who know Svyrydenko, without specifying her position, trust and distrust are distributed as 25% to 45% (30% undecided). With the clarification of the position, it is 41% to 34% respectively (25% undecided).

The regional breakdown showed: if premiership is mentioned, the highest trust is recorded in the West and East, while in the Center and South, there is almost parity between trust and distrust.

Expectations from the new government are as follows: 45% believe that nothing will change, 33% have no clear opinion, 18% expect improvement, and 4% predict deterioration.

For reference

The survey was conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) from July 23 to August 4, 2025, as part of the all-Ukrainian "Omnibus". The study was carried out using telephone interviews (CATI) based on a random sample of mobile numbers with subsequent statistical weighting.

The survey covered 1022 respondents in all regions of Ukraine controlled by the Government of Ukraine. The sample included citizens aged 18 and over who resided in the controlled territory; residents of temporarily occupied territories (except internally displaced persons who moved) and citizens who left abroad after February 24, 2022, were not included.

The formal statistical error for the entire sample does not exceed 4.1% (with a probability of 0.95 and a design effect of 1.3). Due to the experimental format – half of the respondents received one question wording, the other half – another – the subsamples were 509 and 513 people, for whom the error does not exceed 5.8%. In wartime conditions, possible systematic deviations related to the specifics of data collection are added to the formal error.

Stepan Haftko

SocietyPolitics
Yulia Svyrydenko
Kyiv International Institute of Sociology
Verkhovna Rada
Ukraine