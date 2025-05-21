Deadly heat in Japan: Tokyo authorities to cancel water fees this summer

This summer, the Tokyo authorities will cancel the basic water supply fee for more than 7 million households to help residents survive the record heat expected in Japan. Last year, hundreds of people died from heatstroke in Tokyo, so this year the city has allocated $250 million in water subsidies to protect residents.

Details

According to the publication, this summer the Tokyo government will cancel the basic water fee for residents of the Japanese capital as part of measures to combat extreme heat. According to local authorities, this initiative will last for four months and will cost the city approximately 36 billion yen (approximately 250 million US dollars). As noted, last summer 263 people died from heatstroke in Tokyo.

According to the Bureau of Public Health, most of the dead did not have air conditioners or consciously refused to use them due to the high cost of electricity.

We are concerned that people may refrain from using air conditioners because they are concerned about the cost of living, and we are considering what we can do to help them pay their bills. - said the governor of Tokyo, Yuriko Koike, in an interview with Asahi Shimbun.

We would like to create an environment in which all residents of Tokyo can live in peace even in the extremely hot weather expected this summer. - she added.

City authorities hope that the abolition of the water fee will encourage residents to use cooling systems, including air conditioners, more often.

According to the Japan Times, in more than 60% of cases of deaths from heatstroke that occurred indoors last summer, air conditioners were not turned on.

Let's add

The city is home to more than 14 million people, united in more than 7 million households.

According to the Japanese Meteorological Agency, last summer was the hottest on record - average temperatures in June-August exceeded the norm by 1.76°C. Between June and September last year, almost 8,000 people were taken to Tokyo hospitals with heatstroke - another alarming record, with most of the victims being elderly.

Reference

Depending on the diameter of the water pipe, the basic monthly water fee in Tokyo ranges from 860 to 1460 yen (6 to 10 US dollars). These amounts will now be temporarily waived. Other charges for water consumption will remain in effect.

