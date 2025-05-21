Deadly heat in Japan: Tokyo authorities to cancel water fees this summer

$41.490.09
The State Service for Ethnic Policy explained what influenced the number of national communities in Ukraine and what problems they face
11:37 AM • 128 views

The State Service for Ethnic Policy explained what influenced the number of national communities in Ukraine and what problems they face

09:43 AM • 11206 views

The heating season will not be easy: Ukrenergo explained why

09:21 AM • 24781 views

How technology and systemic steps help stop "gray" imports – lawyer's comment

06:00 AM • 34729 views

Shashlik without harm to the stomach: how to eat properly and what to combine with

May 21, 05:00 AM • 101613 views

Tottenham - Manchester United: Europa League final preview

May 20, 02:51 PM • 74814 views

There are signs of corruption and abuse: experts on the twin institute of the head of "Derzhzembank" family

May 20, 02:05 PM • 115971 views

Hryvnia stability and dollar uncertainty: expert explained what to expect from the currency market in the summer

May 20, 12:52 PM • 221550 views

Putin reads Trump like an "open book": political scientist explains why the memorandum on peace will not make sense

May 20, 12:13 PM • 86754 views

Is the originality of the equipment and the legality of supply in Ukraine important for Ukrainians - video survey

May 20, 11:15 AM • 187982 views

The investigation is stalling: for almost six months there have been no active investigative actions in the case of abuse of power by the chief lawyer of the NBU

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Overnight, Russians Massively Attacked Sumy with "Shaheds": Consequences of the Strikes

May 21, 02:49 AM • 45722 views

Drones attacked Russian defense industry enterprises at night: details

06:43 AM • 38785 views

"Sort it out yourselves": NYT found out what Trump told Zelensky after the call with Putin

07:01 AM • 57086 views

One step closer to EGOT status: Lady Gaga wins an Emmy and now only needs the last of the prestigious awards

07:20 AM • 56845 views

"House of the Dragon" star received a harsh assessment of acting already on the second day of filming

08:52 AM • 16424 views
Tottenham - Manchester United: Europa League final preview

May 21, 05:00 AM • 101582 views

Solidarity Lanes: In three years, the Ukrainian-European "solidarity routes" have become a lifeline for the Ukrainian economy

May 20, 02:33 PM • 132013 views

Putin reads Trump like an "open book": political scientist explains why the memorandum on peace will not make sense
May 20, 12:52 PM • 221533 views

The investigation is stalling: for almost six months there have been no active investigative actions in the case of abuse of power by the chief lawyer of the NBU
May 20, 11:15 AM • 187965 views

Attempt to appropriate the "Apple logo," or who is behind the "Yabko" network and its tax debts

May 20, 05:58 AM • 251852 views
"House of the Dragon" star received a harsh assessment of acting already on the second day of filming

08:52 AM • 16489 views

One step closer to EGOT status: Lady Gaga wins an Emmy and now only needs the last of the prestigious awards

07:20 AM • 56907 views

Family affair: Sarah Michelle Gellar confirmed the participation of the children of the actors of the original series "Buffy" in the remake of the show

May 20, 07:01 AM • 140914 views

Can a film be detained at customs: Director Wes Anderson ridiculed Trump's idea of tariffs on films shot abroad

May 19, 02:25 PM • 104816 views

Kanye West is in the center of the scandal again: the rapper's new album was leaked online, and the money was promised to be donated to the Holocaust Museum

May 19, 02:09 PM • 98805 views
Deadly heat in Japan: Tokyo authorities to cancel water fees this summer

Kyiv • UNN

 • 532 views

Tokyo authorities are canceling water fees for 4 months to help residents survive the heat. In 2023, hundreds of people died from heatstroke in Tokyo, and the authorities allocated $250 million.

Deadly heat in Japan: Tokyo authorities to cancel water fees this summer

This summer, the Tokyo authorities will cancel the basic water supply fee for more than 7 million households to help residents survive the record heat expected in Japan. Last year, hundreds of people died from heatstroke in Tokyo, so this year the city has allocated $250 million in water subsidies to protect residents.

This is reported by UNN with reference to the BBC.

Details

According to the publication, this summer the Tokyo government will cancel the basic water fee for residents of the Japanese capital as part of measures to combat extreme heat. According to local authorities, this initiative will last for four months and will cost the city approximately 36 billion yen (approximately 250 million US dollars). As noted, last summer 263 people died from heatstroke in Tokyo.

According to the Bureau of Public Health, most of the dead did not have air conditioners or consciously refused to use them due to the high cost of electricity.

We are concerned that people may refrain from using air conditioners because they are concerned about the cost of living, and we are considering what we can do to help them pay their bills.

- said the governor of Tokyo, Yuriko Koike, in an interview with Asahi Shimbun.

We would like to create an environment in which all residents of Tokyo can live in peace even in the extremely hot weather expected this summer.

- she added.

City authorities hope that the abolition of the water fee will encourage residents to use cooling systems, including air conditioners, more often.

According to the Japan Times, in more than 60% of cases of deaths from heatstroke that occurred indoors last summer, air conditioners were not turned on.

Let's add 

The city is home to more than 14 million people, united in more than 7 million households.

According to the Japanese Meteorological Agency, last summer was the hottest on record - average temperatures in June-August exceeded the norm by 1.76°C. Between June and September last year, almost 8,000 people were taken to Tokyo hospitals with heatstroke - another alarming record, with most of the victims being elderly.

Reference

Depending on the diameter of the water pipe, the basic monthly water fee in Tokyo ranges from 860 to 1460 yen (6 to 10 US dollars). These amounts will now be temporarily waived. Other charges for water consumption will remain in effect. 

The Earth is overheating: the planet has crossed the temperature threshold with an excess of 1.58°C08.05.25, 17:59 • 10248 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

News of the WorldWeather and environment
Japan Meteorological Agency
Tokyo
Japan
