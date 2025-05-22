Flooding in Australia claimed the lives of two people
Two people died as a result of the flooding in New South Wales. Authorities fear for the fate of two more missing persons. About 50,000 people are in the evacuation zone.
Two people have died in floods on the coast of New South Wales, Australia, and authorities are seriously concerned about two missing people, The Guardian reports, writes UNN.
Details
New South Wales police said the body of a man, believed to be in his 30s, who had been missing since Wednesday evening, was found near Rosewood on Thursday morning. Police received a call at 8:50 p.m. Wednesday about a man trapped in floodwaters while driving. They searched the area but could not find him or his car. Police have not yet identified the body, but it is believed to be the missing man.
Earlier on Wednesday, the body of a 63-year-old man who died in the floods was found in a house in Moto.
Two people remain missing: a woman driving between Armidale and Coffs Harbor, whose SUV was reportedly stuck in rising water; and a man who did not return home after a walk near a flooded road in Nimboide.
Steve Bernasconi of the Bureau of Meteorology said on Thursday afternoon that dangerous flooding would continue, with the mid-north coast experiencing heavy showers for the third day in a row.
"However, at some point tomorrow the mid-north coast is expected to get a respite from the showers, as the system shifts south towards the Victorian border on Friday," Bernasconi said.
"This does not mean that the risk of flooding in this area is decreasing at the same rate," he pointed out.
Earlier, Acting New South Wales Police Commissioner Peter Tertell said he had "serious concerns" for the missing people, and authorities said 50,000 people lived in areas that had been asked to prepare for evacuation and could be isolated. Evacuation centers have been opened.
Federal Emergency Management Minister Christie McBain said climate change is leading to more frequent natural disasters around the world.
