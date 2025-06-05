$41.480.16
Summer Mix: Heat up to +30°C and Possible Thunderstorms Expected in Ukraine Tomorrow

Kyiv

 • 854 views

Tomorrow in Ukraine it will be hot, up to +30°C, in the western, northern regions and in Vinnytsia region there will be short-term thunderstorms. In Kyiv, June 6 is expected to be up to +29°C, a thunderstorm is possible.

Summer Mix: Heat up to +30°C and Possible Thunderstorms Expected in Ukraine Tomorrow

Tomorrow, June 6, a truly summer heat will set in in Ukraine - the temperature will rise to +30°C. It will be sunny and dry in most of the territory, but short-term thunderstorms are expected in some places. Thunderstorms are also possible in Kyiv, but warm and dry weather will prevail. This was reported by weather forecaster Natalka Didenko, writes UNN.

Details

Tomorrow in Ukraine it will be very warm, up to hot. The maximum air temperature is expected during the day +25+30 degrees. Short-term thunderstorms will pass on June 6 in the western regions, in the north and in Vinnytsia region. The rest of Ukraine will be dominated by dry sunny weather

- said the weather forecaster.

She also added that strong winds are expected in the western regions tomorrow, which can reach storm values.

In the capital, according to the weather forecaster, the air temperature tomorrow, June 6, will reach +28, +29 degrees.

The capital will be on the edge of the atmospheric front - there is a possibility of a short-term thunderstorm

- she warned.

She also reported that hot weather will prevail in Ukraine in the future. Only on Monday, June 9, in the northern, western regions and sometimes in the center, the heat will subside to +21+25 degrees.

Avoid excessive sun, do not take weather warnings and air raid warnings lightly

- advises Didenko.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

SocietyWeather and environment
Ukraine
Kyiv
