An accident occurred on Bessarabska Square in the capital: traffic is complicated

A traffic accident occurred in Kyiv on Bessarabskaya Square, traffic is difficult in the direction of Velyka Vasylkivska Street. This is reported by the Patrol Police of Kyiv, reports UNN.

Due to a traffic accident on Bessarabskaya Square, traffic is difficult in the direction of Velyka Vasylkivska Street. Take this information into account when planning your trip - the message says.

According to the capital's Telegram channels, Kia and Honda collided in the center of the capital. There is currently no information about the victims.

