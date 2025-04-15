A pipe burst near the "Zvirynetska" metro station in Kyiv, traffic is restricted

In Kyiv, the lane for public transport on Mykola Mikhnovsky Boulevard is partially restricted. There was a pipeline breakthrough there. The emergency team is working to eliminate the consequences of the accident. This is reported by UNN with reference to the KMDA and the patrol police of Kyiv.

A pipeline breakthrough occurred on Mykola Mikhnovsky Boulevard, traffic is complicated in the direction of the Paton Bridge. All relevant services are already working on the spot - reported the patrol police of Kyiv.

The KMDA noted that Kyivteploenergo specialists have already localized the damage to the heating network near the Zvirynetska metro station. Currently, the water leak to the roadway has been stopped. The emergency recovery team has started preparing for repair work.

Traffic on the public transport lane on Mykola Mikhnovsky Boulevard is partially restricted - the message says.

