Hamas is "studying" Israel's ceasefire proposal

$41.180.14
46.610.42
ukenru
Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes
11:16 AM • 15342 views

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 13483 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 18879 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 28331 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

07:15 AM • 60617 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 57299 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 33448 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 59475 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 106527 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Exclusive
April 15, 12:27 PM • 165478 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+15°
5.1m/s
56%
Popular news

Biden spoke publicly for the first time since leaving office as President of the United States

April 16, 02:15 AM • 51790 views

Night attack on Odesa: three injured, fires in residential buildings

April 16, 02:51 AM • 42674 views

Trade disagreements between the EU and the USA: there is no need to wait for the cancellation of duties - Bloomberg

April 16, 03:45 AM • 45084 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 47882 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 20760 views
Publications

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

11:16 AM • 15342 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 48519 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

07:15 AM • 60617 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Exclusive

06:47 AM • 57299 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
Exclusive

April 15, 12:27 PM • 165478 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ursula von der Leyen

Elon Musk

Rustem Umerov

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

Kyiv

Europe

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 21226 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 20533 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 22223 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 24189 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 26831 views
Actual

Financial Times

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

ChatGPT

Hamas is "studying" Israel's ceasefire proposal

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3358 views

Hamas said it is studying Israel's latest ceasefire proposal. The proposal contains a requirement to disarm the group.

Hamas is "studying" Israel's ceasefire proposal

Hamas is "studying" Israel's latest ceasefire proposal, which requires the Palestinian group to disarm, but at the same time states that this proposal crosses a million "red lines," Al Jazeera reports, UNN writes.

Details

Negotiations to resume the ceasefire and end the war in Gaza appear to have reached a dead end after Israel made new demands for Hamas to disarm in its latest proposal, which offers only a temporary cessation of attacks, the report said.

Israel sent its latest proposal to Egyptian and Qatari mediators on Monday, offering a 45-day temporary ceasefire in exchange for Hamas releasing 11 Israeli hostages still held in Gaza.

Hamas said in a statement that it is considering Israel's latest proposal and will respond as soon as possible.

Senior Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri told Al Jazeera before the official statement was released that Hamas would not accept any demands to disarm.

"The demand to disarm Hamas is not even acceptable. It's not just a red line, it's a million red lines," Abu Zuhri said. "Everyone must understand that this is a dream - a dream. This is impossible to achieve."

Hamas insists that Israel commit to ending the war and withdrawing its forces from Gaza. Instead, it offered to hand over all remaining prisoners in "one batch."

The latest round of negotiations, which took place in Cairo on Monday, ended without any apparent progress towards a final end to the war, the report said.

Egypt received a proposal from Israel regarding a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip - Media4/15/25, 2:07 AM • 2562 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Israel
Qatar
Egypt
Gaza Strip
Brent
$65.25
Bitcoin
$83,936.60
S&P 500
$5,403.88
Tesla
$252.37
Газ TTF
$34.81
Золото
$3,320.24
Ethereum
$1,580.79