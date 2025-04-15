Hamas is "studying" Israel's ceasefire proposal

Hamas is "studying" Israel's latest ceasefire proposal, which requires the Palestinian group to disarm, but at the same time states that this proposal crosses a million "red lines," Al Jazeera reports, UNN writes.

Details

Negotiations to resume the ceasefire and end the war in Gaza appear to have reached a dead end after Israel made new demands for Hamas to disarm in its latest proposal, which offers only a temporary cessation of attacks, the report said.

Israel sent its latest proposal to Egyptian and Qatari mediators on Monday, offering a 45-day temporary ceasefire in exchange for Hamas releasing 11 Israeli hostages still held in Gaza.

Hamas said in a statement that it is considering Israel's latest proposal and will respond as soon as possible.

Senior Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri told Al Jazeera before the official statement was released that Hamas would not accept any demands to disarm.

"The demand to disarm Hamas is not even acceptable. It's not just a red line, it's a million red lines," Abu Zuhri said. "Everyone must understand that this is a dream - a dream. This is impossible to achieve."

Hamas insists that Israel commit to ending the war and withdrawing its forces from Gaza. Instead, it offered to hand over all remaining prisoners in "one batch."

The latest round of negotiations, which took place in Cairo on Monday, ended without any apparent progress towards a final end to the war, the report said.

Egypt received a proposal from Israel regarding a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip - Media