Israel launches major operation in Gaza - Israeli Defense Minister
Kyiv • UNN
The Israeli Defense Minister announced the start of an expanded military operation in Gaza. The goal is to seize territories to create security zones and evacuate civilians.
Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz announced the start of an expanded military operation in Gaza. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.
Details
According to Israel Katz, the operation plans to seize large areas of this enclave, which will be included in the security zones of Israel.
He also announced the organization of a large-scale evacuation of civilians from the territories covered by hostilities.
The Minister stressed that in order to end the conflict, it is necessary to eliminate the radical group Hamas and ensure the release of Israeli hostages.
Recall
On January 19, Israel announced a truce in Gaza after receiving a list of three female hostages from Hamas for release. The exchange was planned within the framework of a 42-day truce, which provided for the release of 33 Israelis in exchange for 1,900 Palestinians. At the same time, the Israeli Prime Minister announced the resumption of hostilities, and the IDF launched a new ground operation, carrying out airstrikes and strengthening control over the Netzarim corridor.
UN: Israel's claims of enough food in Gaza are false01.04.25, 23:52 • 5063 views